Sidney lowers flag to half mast in honour of former fire chief

Mel Baldwin died June 21 at the age of 83; served Sidney Fire for 46 years

The new community safety building in Sidney flies its flag at half mast for the first time this week to honour a former chief.

Sidney Fire will keep the flag at half mast for the remainder of the week in honour of retired Sidney Fire Chief Mel Baldwin, who died June 21 at the age of 83.

“Mel will be remembered fondly, and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him and served with him,” said a Town of Sidney news release.

Baldwin began his career with the fire department in 1951, spanning a 46-year career until he retired in 1997. He was promoted to fire chief in 1976, and served in the role to 1990. Baldwin was the oldest living retired member of the Sidney Fire Department.



