Saanich police say a man has been arrested in relation to two sexual assaults at Greater Victoria bus stops. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney man arrested as suspect in bus stop sexual assaults

Charges recommended by Saanich Police

A 40-year-old Sidney man has been arrested in relation to two sexual assaults reported in Saanich over the last two weeks.

The arrest comes after a plea for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in two cases of unwanted sexual advances and touching near BC Transit bus stops.

In the first incident, on Feb. 27, a 17-year-old girl was approached by a man on a bus who started a conversation with her before following her off the bus near the Royal Oak bus exchange and making “unwanted sexual advancements, including unwanted touching.” The girl was not physically injured during the incident.

Then, on March 4, a 25-year-old woman reported to police that a man had assaulted her near a bus stop in the Quadra Street corridor. She said the man followed her off the bus and “began to make unwanted sexual touching.”

With help from the Victoria Police Department, a man was arrested on March 9 and now faces two recommended charges of sexual assault. He has since been released on conditions and is scheduled to attend court soon.

“We want to thank BC Transit and VicPD for their assistance,” said Saanich Sgt. Damian Kowalewich in a statement. “The women have been in contact with our detectives and offered various resources.”

