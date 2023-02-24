Nici Emel and Pamela Dupont are calling themselves the burnt out moms. (Courtesy of Nici Emel and Pamela Dupont)

Nici Emel and Pamela Dupont are calling themselves the burnt out moms. (Courtesy of Nici Emel and Pamela Dupont)

Sidney moms create scale to gauge motherly burn out

Nici Emel and Pamela Dupont have created the burnt-out mom scale to rate their experiences

A pair of moms from Sidney are finding activities to help avoid burnout and encouraging others to join them on their adventures.

Nici Emel and Pamela Dupont are calling themselves the burnt-out moms and have created a scale and social media accounts to rate and review their experiences.

Burnt-out moms started after a night of venting that lead to laughing at how tired and burnt out Emel and Dupont were.

“That night got us thinking we want to share our reviews for other moms so they can get out and have some good laughs at good places too,” Emel said.

Dupont and Emel’s goal is to find places that will help themselves and others recharge and enjoy a break from daily stresses.

“Another goal is to create a reliable place to come to when one is feeling overwhelmed and wants to do something but wants to make sure it’s good before spending precious time and money,” Emel added. “Folks can come to burnt out moms and know they are getting a real review.”

Dupont and Emel have both been moms for over 17 years.

“I have three absolutely wonderful kids,” Dupont said. “It has been one of the biggest blessings and challenges all in one. All the kids are happy and healthy and that’s what’s most important. There’s more challenges now than ever before. Everyone’s circumstances are different too. Some have more on their plates than others.

Emel says being a mom has been a wild ride.

“Parenting is no joke and it’s a hard job,” she added. “No one could ever have prepared me for what was about to come. My kids have enhanced my life. They have made me a better person and have really shown me what is important in life. They have taught me to slow down and play, to sing, to dance and to just be myself.”

The burnt-out moms are starting by going to and reviewing one or two places a month to start and then seeing where this journey takes them.

“We’d like to highlight some great family hikes and local beaches, hit up all the breweries and distilleries, find some great local farmers and stores to support,” Emel said.

Some recent adventures for the moms have been renting a boat in Osoyoos, going to a Seattle Seahawks game and tastings at Tofino Distillery. They rated all of these activities a 10 on their burnt-out moms scale.

READ MORE: Mom creates Saanich Peninsula scavenger hunt to get families out exploring

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greater VictoriaParenting

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Federal disaster aid program for 2021 B.C. floods now tops $1 billion

Just Posted

Jeffrey Ellom, the child and youth education coordinator at the Victoria Compost Education Centre, with one of the outdoor worm composting bins at the Fernwood site. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria educator exposes the secret world of worm herders

Nici Emel and Pamela Dupont are calling themselves the burnt out moms. (Courtesy of Nici Emel and Pamela Dupont)
Sidney moms create scale to gauge motherly burn out

Bike patrol officers with the West Shore RCMP arrested two Tuesday (Feb. 21) for possession of stolen property and drugs after they were found riding a stolen hospital wheelchair along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Two arrested after West Shore RCMP spot them riding stolen hospital wheelchair

The first RapidBus route between the West Shore and downtown Victoria to begin on April 10. The RapidBus route aims to have transit faster and more reliable than driving a car. (Contributed - B.C. Transit)
Victoria transit commission chair prioritizes collaboration for regional transportation