Sidney North Saanich RCMP collaborated with Saanich Police to nab a break and enter suspect. (Peninsula News Review file photo)

Sidney Mounties and Saanich PD nab break and enter suspect

Police forces work together to arrest and charge Saanich resident

A joint investigation into a rash of break and enters by Sidney North Saanich RCMP and the Saanich Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a 41-year-old suspect.

The crimes occurred in the North Saanich area and the investigation concluded on June 13 by identifying a Saanich resident as a person of interest.

Further investigation by both agencies culminated in the execution of a search warrant at a Cloverdale Avenue address and a male resident, Daniel Sutherland, was arrested. Sutherland was held in custody and appeared before the court on June 14, on two charges of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and one charge of Break and Enter.

“The Sidney North Saanich RCMP remains committed to addressing the rise in property crime in our area,” says Cpl. Kevin Shaw of the Sidney North Saanich general investigation section. “This positive outcome resulting from the teamwork between our general investigative section and the Saanich Police is reflective of the work we will continue with our partners to target multi-jurisdictional offenders.”

In a written statement, the Sidney North Saanich RCMP said they encourage residents to report anything or anyone suspicious in their neighbourhoods. They concluded by reminding the public, “If you see something, say something.”


