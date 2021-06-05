Sidney Museum and Archives, located in Sidney’s historic post office, has closed for three months over the summer. (Black Press Media File)

Sidney Museum and Archives, located in Sidney’s historic post office, has closed for three months over the summer. (Black Press Media File)

Sidney Museum and Archives’ three-month renovation closure starts June 1

Facility has five months to reach donation goal of $25,000; nearly $15,00 raised so far

Renovations will see the Sidney Museum and Archives close for three months.

The closure takes effect June 1. The renovations, funded by Heritage B.C. will see a refurbishing of the floors of the facility, located in the basement and lower basement floors of the heritage-designated Old Post Office Building on Beacon Avenue.

The Sidney and Museum Archives Society has also requested permission to move the museum’s existing office, and to create additional collections storage in steps designed to improve the visitor experience and accessibility. An approved building permit is required.

The work is the latest project at the facility, which council museum society representative Coun. Scott Garnett said was in a strong financial position.

“They have accumulated 59 per cent, or $14,727.52 of their donation goal of $25,000 for 2021,” he said. The coming closure means that the museum has five months to make up the rest, he added. “Hopefully, they will be able to get there.”

RELATED: Sidney Museum and Archives names gallery after long-time executive director

According to Garnett, the average donation per visitor is $5.85, up significantly from 2019, when the figure was $1.99. The museum had hoped that number would be a little higher based on the decision to extend the popular LEGO display until the end of May.

“But the imposed (COVID-19) circuit breaker is believed to have impacted the numbers in a negative trajectory,” he said.

Museum visitors numbers for April 2021 (560) are comparable to April 2019, when 668 people visited, but are dramatically lower overall for the year, Garnett said. Whereas the museum had received 3,365 visitors through 2021 at last count, it had received 13,168 during the same period in 2019, he said.

Despite the lower numbers, the museum remains in a strong position, he said.

RELATED: Alyssa Gerwing to become new executive director of Sidney Museum and Archives

Garnett also used the occasion to praise museum executive director Alyssa Gerwing, who was among 190 individuals asked to attend a conference on the future of museums by the Canadian Museums Association.

“This is both an incredible opportunity and honour … to have been invited, and speaks to our community’s good fortune of someone running our local museum that is held in such high esteem by the profession.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

HeritageMuseumRenovationsSidney

Previous story
3 former members of UBC Thunderbirds football team charged with sexual assault
Next story
5 injured in crash involving Vancouver police vehicle and transit bus

Just Posted

Members of the Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association (from left) Susan Haddon, Shawn Newby, Travis Paterson, and John Schmuck take a break at Rutledge Park, which will soon receive upgrades. (Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association photo)
Upgrades will make a splash at Saanich’s Rutledge Park

Access to upgrades will ‘bring community together’ and allow better utilization of park

In 2020 Greater Victoria 4-H winners in the junior division included Sava Bell from the Metchosin club. (Courtesy Agriculture in the classroom)
Field to Fork Challenge encourages B.C. youth to prepare healthy, local foods

Six Greater Victoria youth won cash prizes in 2020 for submitted recipes, cooking videos

VicPD are investigating the cause of the midnight crash that sent four to hospital, two with potentially life-altering injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Potentially life-altering crash under investigation by VicPD

Driver arrested at the scene and four people sent to hospital, two with serious injuries

Teale Phelps Bondaroff extensively researched and then began a petition aiming to permanently ban gas-powered leaf blowers in Saanich. Having gathered 544 signatures, he was part of a productive discussion at the May 31 council meeting. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Leaf blower ban petition attracts 544 signatures, sparks discussion by Saanich council

Mayor wants staff to look into noise, enviromental impacts of all of the district’s equipment

Crews recovered several hundred fish including 318 cutthroats from Reay Creek over two days after a suspected bleach leak. (Ian Bruce/Submitted)
Several hundred fish dead in Sidney’s Reay Creek after suspected bleach leak

Ian Bruce of Peninsula Streams Society calls for speedy, proper investigation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

Two individuals were located inside a vehicle which was eventually stopped by police. One adult male and one child, believed to be under the age of 12 years old, were taken to hospital. (File photo)
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Nanaimo hospital district may seek help from other Vancouver Island regions for $1B project

Funding for patient tower and services discussed by committee

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

Most Read