Sidney, North Saanich honour the late Prince Philip with proclamation on Saturday

Sidney’s town crier delivered a proclamation for the Duke of Edinburgh outside of city hall

Sidney town crier Kenny Podmore delivers a proclamation honouring the late Prince Philip outside of city hall on April 17, the day of the Duke’s funeral. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Sidney)

A small ceremony was held for Prince Philip at Sidney’s town hall Saturday after the Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest in England earlier in the day.

“It is with deep sorrow that I stand before you this day,” said Sidney town crier Kenny Podmore, reading a proclamation at the town’s cenotaph. “It is a time when we say a final farewell to Prince Philip.”

The proclamation honoured the late prince on behalf of Sidney and North Saanich. Podmore went on to say that Philip visited Canada over 70 times, which included local trips where the royal would touch down at the Victoria International Airport.

“We send our sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and members of the royal family,” Podmore said.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died on April 9, at age 99. He was married to the Queen for 73 years and was the longest serving consort in British monarch history.

The prince’s funeral took place at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, about 30 kilometres from London on April 17. The pandemic vastly scaled down the proceedings, with only 30 mourners – including the queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren – allowed inside the chapel.

Victoria