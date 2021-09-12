Sidney/North Saanich RCMP asks for public assistance in finding missing person

Police consider Taylor McGinnis missing since September 11, 2021 after last seen on Sept. 7.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person reported missing.

Police consider Taylor McGinnis missing since September 11, 2021 after last seen on Sept. 7. Police describe McGinnis as a 30-year-old Caucasian female with a height of 5’ 8” (176 cm) and a weight of 200 lbs (90 kg). According to the police description, McGinnis has short brown-blonde hair and brown eyes. She wore blue jeans and a grey hoodie when last seen.

Cpl. Andres Sanchez Flores, media relations officer with Sidney / North Saanich RCMP, said police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Taylor McGinnis to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

