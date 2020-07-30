Alan McGilvery questions the safety procedures of Sidney/North Saanich in this July 7 crash. His wife’s vehicle (right) collided with an unmarked, then unoccupied RCMP cruiser (left). (Sidney/North Saanich RMCP/Twitter)

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP faces criticism after driver hits unmarked cruiser

Cpl. Carrie Harding defends handling of the collision

A Saanich Peninsula resident is questioning the safety procedures of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP following a collision earlier this month.

Alan McGilvery’s wife was one of the drivers involved in a collision involving multiple vehicles in the late morning hours of July 7.

Specifically, RCMP charged her with failure to stop or move over after she hit an unoccupied, unmarked RCMP cruiser that had stopped in the southbound passing lane while officers dealt with a single-vehicle collision in a northbound lane.

In the wake of the second crash, emergency crews transported at least two individuals — the driver of the northbound vehicle and McGilvery’s wife — to hospital for treatment.

McGilvery, who said he witnessed the scene minutes after the collision while on his way to Saanichton from Sidney, is thankful the officer involved was not hurt, emphasizing he is not picking on the fine work that police officers do. “They deserve our support and appreciation, no doubt,” he said. “I’m no accident reconstruction expert by any means; however, I do see some serious flaws in this accident.”

RELATED: RCMP cruiser damaged while responding to second of three Sidney crashes

McGilvery wondered why the officer had to leap over the concrete barrier to get to the other side. “Isn’t it more important to think of safety first?” he asked. “Should the officer leave their police vehicle in the passing lane … to attend something that’s already being well-addressed?”

He also wondered why the officer did not pull over to the right side of the road or take the nearby overpass to get to the other side of the highway.

“No safety procedures were in place,” he said. “No vest by the officer, no cones out, no indication that there was a reason to slow down, other than my spouse realizing last second, when confronted with a stationary vehicle while traveling the speed limit.”

Cpl. Carrie Harding of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said the vehicle was fully equipped with upgraded emergency light system with LED lighting.

“All emergency lights were activated prior to the police vehicle stopping and the duration of the time it was stopped on the highway,” she said. “As well the amber directional lights were set, indicating to approaching vehicles to move over to the right lane.”

She noted that all other drivers slowed down and changed into the right lane, as recorded by the rear camera of the cruiser.

Harding said the vehicle suffered “significant damage” and is anticipated back in service within three weeks. “The absence of the police vehicle for three weeks will not impact operations or service to our communities,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Saanich woman hopes to recover stolen sign gifted to her by late son
Next story
Oak Bay to get back on track with active transportation plan

Just Posted

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP faces criticism after driver hits unmarked cruiser

Cpl. Carrie Harding defends handling of the collision

Oak Bay to get back on track with active transportation plan

Staff to review active transportation network

University of Victoria launches fund to support, accelerate research

The UVic Research Accelerator Fund aims to help speed up recovery from COVID-19

BC Ferries’ COVID-related financial woes compounded by lack of transit bailout funding

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena insists no fare increases on the way

North Saanich woman hopes to recover stolen sign gifted to her by late son

Renate Herberger says the theft of the mermaid house-marker aims to hurt her

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you going away for the long weekend?

Streams of campers are heading to B.C. provincial parks and long lines… Continue reading

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

Pilots report laser interference while en route to Nanaimo and Victoria

Airplane and helicopter pilots report green flashes, green beams coming from Saltair

Shocked spectators watch as man drowns squirrel at Cowichan Lake

Incident in Lake Cowichan spoiled a perfect summer day for many

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Most Read