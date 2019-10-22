Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Vincent Olsen (Sidney/North Saanich RCMP handout).

MISSING: Sidney/North Saanich RCMP seek help finding Peninsula man

Vincent Olsen was last heard from on Oct. 21

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing resident.

Const. Meighan de Pass, media relations officer, said Vincent Olsen was last heard from on Oct. 21.

“Police are very concerned for Vincent’s health and well being,” she said. “Olsen has connections to multiple communities [on lower and mid Vancouver Island] such as Sooke and Duncan, and may be in one of these communities.”

RCMP describe the 36-year-old Olsen as a First Nations man standing five-foot-three and weighing 146 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown/black hair.

De Pass urges anyone with information about Vincent Olsen to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931. Those who wish to remain anonymous can Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

