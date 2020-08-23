Sidney/North Saanich RCMP recorded a spike in calls involving mental health. (Black Press Media File).

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP reports ‘erratic’ second quarter crime figures

Calls for mental health up, while property crimes down during height of pandemic response

Calls to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP involving mental health rose during the second quarter of 2020, the public heard earlier this month.

According to the report covering the period from April to June 2020 — the height of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic — calls involving mental health rose 29 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

Staff Sgt. Wayne Conley categorized this among some of the “sharp increases” the department recorded during the height of the pandemic – against the backdrop of an overall drop in calls.

Compared to the second quarter of 2019, local police responded to 11 per cent more calls from April to June, with many categories recording declines.

RELATED: RCMP reports crime in Sidney rose 16 per cent during first quarter of 2020

“While we are still [amidst] the COVID-19 crisis, data to date suggests that there has no significant change in crime trends,” reads the section of the report dealing specifically with the coronavirus pandemic. “There has, however, been a 40 per cent increase [year-over-year] in calls where mental health is a factor.”

The spike in calls involving mental health appears pronounced during the months of the April and May.

Coun. Barbara Fallot said Sidney’s resident survey also identified mental health as a “predominated feature” among the public, adding Conley’s report corroborates that finding from a policing perspective.

RELATED: Sidney survey finds ‘many’ residents struggled to secure cleaning products during pandemic

Conley also noted that cause-disturbance file went up 186 per cent during the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period 2019 for an year-over-year increase of 164 per cent. This spike led to an 86 per cent in other criminal code offences during the second quarter of 2020 compared to 2019 with a year-over-year increase of 75 per cent.

Within this context, the report points to the number of calls for service involving individuals considered homeless or of no fixed address. Sidney/North Saanich RCMP responded to 170 calls for service between March 24 and May 31 involving 73 different individuals with 59 individuals having had prior police contacts elsewhere.

“Of interest, there was a notable spike in these contacts when transit was free in Greater Victoria,” it reads.

Sidney officials have since noted that homeless levels have returned to traditional levels.

RELATED: Sidney homeless population drops to traditional levels after free transit ends

Areas with notable declines include property crimes (down 42 per cent), which Conley describes as a “significant.” Overall, Conley described the numbers as “very erratic” which was not very surprising.

While COVID-19 has challenged the detachment, it has managed “reasonably” well, he added.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VicPD seeks witnesses in early morning Centennial Square stabbing
Next story
Artists invited to paint in Victoria’s ‘garden of love’ until September

Just Posted

Artists invited to paint in Victoria’s ‘garden of love’ until September

Abkhazi Garden is open for painters from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays

A hidden homeless scenario: The search for safe housing for youth

Part three in a series on youth homelessness in Greater Victoria

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP reports ‘erratic’ second quarter crime figures

Calls for mental health up, while property crimes down during height of pandemic response

VicPD issues warning after trip-wires discovered in Cecilia Ravine Park

Fishing line found strung across stairs, between trees, police say

Police seize collection of knives, uncapped needle near Victoria playground

VicPD seeking information about the incident

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

DFO defends ‘ghost gear’ clean-up grants around Vancouver Island

Association of Denman Island Marine Stewards want more enforcement in region

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

Most Read