This was the scene on the Pat Bay Highway Sunday evening as members of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department and Sidney/North Saanich RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision (Sidney Volunteer Fire/Twitter)

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP respond to two collisions, drivers doing doughnuts in the snow

No reports of injuries in snow-related crashes

Adverse weather on the Saanich Peninsula saw emergency crews respond to at least two incidents, with police also looking into incidents of drivers doing doughnuts in the snow.

Perhaps the most visible incident was single-vehicle collision on the Pat Bay Highway near Sidney on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. between McTavish Road and Beacon Avenue.

Cpl. Carrie Harding of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said the driver lost of control of the vehicle while heading north during snow conditions.

READ ALSO: Snowstorm 2020: Here’s what you need to know to get around Greater Victoria today

Members of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department assisted RCMP in dealing with the incident that reduced traffic to a single lane. Police also responded to a single-vehicle incident on Forest Park Drive. Neither incident caused injuries nor led to any charges, she said.

Harding said police also received two reports of drivers doing doughnuts in the snow Sunday night, including one incident on McDonald Park Road. Police, however, could not locate the driver, she said.

With additional snow on the way, Harding offers this advice for drivers.

“No. 1, if you don’t have to be on the roads in these snowy conditions, don’t,” she said. “And No. 2, make sure that you have proper snow tires and drive slow.”

The Peninsula News Review has also reached to Central Saanich police for comment and will update this story accordingly.

READ ALSO: Experts warning drivers to slow down with more snow in the forecast

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horse killed, rider injured when struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm
Next story
Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Just Posted

Snowstorm 2020: Here’s what you need to know to get around Greater Victoria today

Greater Victoria roads ‘slushy with slippery sections’

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP respond to two collisions, drivers doing doughnuts in the snow

No reports of injuries in snow-related crashes

Three-sailing wait for ferries headed from Tsawwassen to Greater Victoria

Additonal sailings added after Sunday cancellations

One seriously injured in three-vehicle head-on crash near Tsawwassen ferry terminal

BC Ferries says there will be delays unloading

Experts warning drivers to slow down with more snow in the forecast

Up to 5 cm more of snow is expected in the area for Monday

VIDEO: Vancouver Island stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

If B.C. adopts year-round daylight time, each East Kootenay town would pick own time zone

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka stopped by a recent regional district meeting to explain

B.C. First Nation grants company temporary access to winterize pipeline site

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say agreement does not soften their position

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Can you go 24 hours without screens? Contestants in Hope, B.C., will try

Organizers hope to ‘turn back the tide’ on overuse of screens among residents

Disaster Aid Canada raises over $40,000 for Australian wildfire relief efforts

Funds will be directed to Rotary clubs on the ground in impacted communities

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

Queen says she understands the couple wants to start a new life for their family

Horse killed, rider injured when struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm

Horse and rider were riding near Kamloops during snowstorm

‘All Canadians stand with you:’ Trudeau says Iran plane crash families will get answers

All 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada

Most Read