Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say medical emergency caused driver to hit six parked vehicles

A senior local emergency official says Monday’s collision near Sidney Elementary School could have been far worse had it not been for timing.

Mike Harman, deputy chief of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, made that comment after a driver struck six vehicles near Sidney elementary at about 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon. None of the vehicles were occupied at the time.

If the incident had happened an hour earlier, more children would have been at the scene, he said.

Cpl. Carrie Harding of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said a “lone driver appears to have suffered a medical emergency while driving” in striking six parked vehicles. “No injuries were recorded but extensive damage occurred to all vehicles involved.”

Harding said the incident remains under investigation “and nothing further will be released at this time.”

This condition means that Harding that could not release details about the driver.

Harman said BC Ambulance took the driver to hospital and predicts most of the vehicles will be written off.

