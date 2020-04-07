Sidney implemented a temporary Critical Supply Chain Rest Stop in the west section of the Downtown Employee and public parking lot. (Photo contributed by the Town of Sidney)

Sidney opens temporary rest stop for essential delivery drivers

Temporary location will provide drivers space to rest, access restrooms and food options

Sidney has taken an extra step to support workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensure essential products are being delivered to the region.

The Town of Sidney has implemented a temporary Critical Supply Chain Rest Stop in the west section of the downtown employee and public parking lot, next to the Mary Winspear parking lot, to give those delivering essential products to the region a space to rest, get food and access restrooms.

This means parking in that area is now off limits for normal use, in order to give delivery drivers a place to decompress and refresh– whether it is just for a few minutes or overnight.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: New directory connects Victorians with open businesses

Many businesses where truckers would usually stop for food, to rest or use a restroom are currently shut due to the COVID-19 situation.

Brett Mikkelsen, town fire chief and emergency management coordinator for Sidney, said the idea for implementing the rest stop came as a request from the delivery industry, who told the municipality it would be of great assistance to them.

The location for the rest area was placed in a strategic spot, right next to a McDonald’s and Tim Hortons for food and coffee. It’s also right across from the community safety building, in case drivers are in need of any support.

“There is no playbook for this,” said Mikkelsen, noting the rest stop will remain in place until there is no longer a need for it. “We are doing our best as we move forward, and we will do as much as we can as a municipality in response to this situation.”

The new use of the parking lot will be fully operational by March 27. For updates on Sidney’s response to the pandemic, please visit the website at sidney.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. First Nations want to launch fight of Trans Mountain pipeline approval
Next story
Look at hospitalizations, not recovery stats for COVID-19, B.C. professor says

Just Posted

Victoria Fire Department investigating explosion at supportive housing complex

The explosion blew out a window and caused damage to the frame of the building

Victoria to consider new appeals process for rejected short-term rental applications

There is not an established process in place for people seeking to reapply

Vehicle bursts into flames due to mechanical failure, occupants escape injury

View Royal firefighters were on scene less than five minutes after the first 911 call

West Shore RCMP snag suspect in early morning mail theft

Citizen call leads officers to quickly locate suspect

Current Taxi offers free rides for healthcare workers to or from hospitals

Rides must stay within 20 km of Victoria General or Royal Jubilee Hospital

Recovery rate tops 60% but B.C. records death of man in his 40s due to COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 783 people have recovered

B.C. wide burning restrictions come into effect April 16

‘Larger open burns pose an unnecessary risk and could detract from wildfire detection’

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Look at hospitalizations, not recovery stats for COVID-19, B.C. professor says

Cases in hospital are a definitive count of people who have the novel coronavirus

B.C. First Nations want to launch fight of Trans Mountain pipeline approval

Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear five challenges about the pipeline

N95 masks on the way for Canada after 3M reaches deal with White House

The Trump White House had ordered 3M to stop shipping masks to Canada

COLUMN: The other graph that shows B.C. can beat COVID-19

Is the curve being flattened? data on hospitalizations provides a crucial answer.

B.C. clears more acute hospital beds as COVID-19 case growth slows

Province holding about 40% of beds empty for peak still to come

75-year-old woman rescued from Cowichan Lake

Victim taken to hospital, but expected to recover

Most Read