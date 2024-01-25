Sidney preparing bylaw changes to restrict overnight use of park structures

The proposed hours when the amended bylaw may be enforced are 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Sidney staff are working on bylaw changes that would restrict overnight use of public facilities, picnic shelters, stages and public structures within town parks.

At the council meeting Monday (Jan. 22), Sidney council approved three readings of amendments to parks bylaws.

“This will come forward in a future meeting for consideration of adoption,” Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith said at the meeting.

Town of Sidney parks are currently always open. The town has no overnight shelters.

“The increased presence of individuals engaging in late-night activities or seeking overnight accommodation in public facilities, picnic shelters, stages and public structures within town parks is challenging to enforce,” a staff report said.

The proposed hours when the amended bylaw may be enforced are 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. The hours were chosen with the help of RCMP.

“I understand the rationale for the bylaw, but the unhoused or unsheltered in our community staying overnight aren’t going to be able to pay a ticket or a fine,” said Coun. Scott Garnett.

Staff said a fine would more likely be enforced in a situation such as if rowdy teens were refusing to leave a picnic shelter late at night.

Staff believe that signage will be required to allow RCMP to easily enforce the restriction.

ALSO READ: Wounded Warriors prep for run from Sooke to Sidney