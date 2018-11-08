Sidney resident wins $1 million Maxmillion prize

A Sidney resident purchased her weekly Lotto Max ticket and felt like her life was about to change – and it did.

Kathleen MacDougal matched all seven numbers to win a $1 million Maxmillion prize in the Oct. 12 draw.

MacDougal, who has spent much of her life caring for others, said “it’s a wonderful feeling for anybody. It just made me feel like the world is off my shoulders. Now I can afford to do what I want.”

With some shopping in her future including a new wardrobe, hairdo, and nails, she said “I’ve always looked after everyone else and now I’m going to look after me.”

Out for a walk, she decided to check her ticket at the Pharmasave on Menzies Street. “The retailer checked my ticket and she turned white. She asked me my name and said I had just won a million dollars,” she said. “I had to call my best friend to come and get me because I couldn’t even walk. The store staff were very good about it and wouldn’t let me leave until somebody came to get me. I couldn’t stop crying and shaking.”

Apart from a new look, MacDougal also plans to head to Hawaii for some much-needed relaxation. Following that, she hopes to invest the money, enjoy some pampering and keep playing the lottery.

She is the 28th British Columbian to win a Lotto Max Maxmillion prize in 2018.

