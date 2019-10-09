The Town of Sidney says it has not received any complaints about users hogging publicly available EV charging stations. The Peninsula News Review however has received one complaint from a Tesla driver. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney says it has not received any complaints about vehicles hogging EV charging stations

Sidney operates four publicly available charging stations for EV vehicles

Despite an increase in the number of hybrids and electric vehicles, Sidney staff say the Town has not received any formal complaints about over usage at electric vehicle (EV) stations.

The Peninsula News Review, however, did receive one complaint from one Tesla driver, who has found it difficult to charge her vehicle.

Sidney operates four Level 2 public charging stations at its town hall, Parking Lot F (Third and Bevan), Tulista Park and Iroquois Park. BC Hydro also operates a fast-charging Level 3 station at Bevan and Seventh.

RELATED: Drivers are ‘ICE-ing’ electric car charging spots in Greater Victoria

RELATED: Saanich councillor raises the possibility of charging for plugging in electric vehicles

Bruce, DeMaere, Sidney’s manager of engineering, said it is not clear how many people use the stations. “[However], it appears the EV stations are well used,” he said. He added that the municipality does not keep records for EV stations on private property.

DeMaere said the use of EV stations operated by the municipality are subject to the parking restrictions at the particular site, or as signed. For the charging station at Parking Lot F, the maximum is three hours, he said. The maximum for the charging station at Town Hall is two hours, while Tulista Park and Iroquois Park have no restrictions, he added.

DeMaere said Sidney has contracted Robbins Parking to enforce parking regulations, including parking regulations at EV stations. “The Town also responds to complaints to enforce parking regulations,” he said.

So far, it has received none, he said.

DeMaere said Sidney has no current plans to change its network of EV stations. “[However], the Town will be reviewing its operations of EV stations in the near future,” he said.

It is not clear when that review would take place, he added. “Council is, however, currently in the process of discussing its strategic priorities for 2020 and beyond and this may or may not be one of the key priorities that council will be focusing on,” he said.

READ MORE: B.C. adding fast charge stations for electric highway

DeMaere said it not for staff to speculate whether the municipality would changes usage rules. “That’s a political question for mayor and council,” he said.

Sidney, along with the rest of the Saanich Peninsula, has seen a significant increase in the number of vehicles that require electric charging. According to ICBC, Sidney was home to fewer than five full-electric vehicles and 73 hybrids in 2013. By 2017, the respective numbers have risen to 31 and 100. Looking elsewhere on the Saanich Peninsula, North Saanich recorded 10 full electric vehicles and 140 hybrids in 2013. By 2017, the numbers had respectively risen to 91 and 200. Central Saanich recorded seven full electric vehicles and 140 hybrids. By 2017, the numbers had respectively risen to 75 and 210.

This said, it is important to keep things in perspective.

Of the 2.914 million registered vehicles in British Columbia in 2013, ICBC categorized 970 as full electric vehicles and 29,000 as hybrids. By 2017, of the 3.243 million registered vehicles, ICBC categorized 8,500 as full electric vehicles and 45,000 as hybrids.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

Just Posted

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

Looking back at the boys of Oak Bay’s 1954 sandlot

And remembering that one day a girl played

Ask a Saanich firefighter: Escape plans, fireworks and more

The National Fire Prevention Association’s 2019 Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 6 to 12

Sidney says it has not received any complaints about vehicles hogging EV charging stations

Sidney operates four publicly available charging stations for EV vehicles

Victoria students, climate activists urge province for protection beyond a plastic bag ban

Kids for Plastic Free Canada, Surfridermeet with Minister of Environment and Climate Strategy

Conservation searches for owners of aggressive dogs recorded attacking deer

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

Most Read