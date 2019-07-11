Sidney Seaside race saved after new organizer steps in

2019 race had been shelved, new organizers now seeking two charities to receive all pledge money

The Seaside 5k/8k has found an organizer and is now back on. Registration opens July 19. (Peninsula News Review File)

Two charities and hundreds of road racers are to benefit from the news that a new organizer has been found for the 2019 Seaside 5k/8k running race.

The race had been postponed this year as the previous organizer decided not to continue, but Cathy Noel of Choice Events Ltd. has stepped forward to take it on. This year’s race will happen on Sunday, Sept. 22 and registration will open on July 19. As normal, it will include 5k, 8k and kids run distances.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: 2019 Bed Races on Beacon puts competitors ‘bed to bed’

At a Town of Sidney council meeting Monday, Noel gave a presentation that convinced councillors she was the right person for the job. Noel’s experience seemed to seal the deal, with a track record that includes race director and founder of the Goddess Run, as well as being the general manager for the GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon.

“I am excited about taking on the challenge, increasing the number of participants and involving the Sidney community including students, the business community and residents,” said Noel. “I look forward to unveiling the finisher’s medal, raising money for charity and giving participants of all ages and abilities a goal to get themselves to the start line.”

ALSO READ: Five Peninsula churches celebrate the bounties of the vine at Wine Fest

The race not only acts as a warm-up for upcoming races and marathons but will also benefit two charities. Noel and her team will be taking applications from charities before going live with online registration. They are seeking two charities to receive 100 per cent of all pledge money raised by runners. The charities would be expected to help promote the event and volunteer during the race.

The organizers say they will need volunteers to marshal, help pack up and take down, as well as staff the finish line, recovery food zone and water stations.

ALSO READ: Ford and Friends car show rolls into Central Saanich

The event precedes the GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon, Half Marathon or 8k Turkey Trot, and is seen as a good warm-up race.

For information on volunteering, sponsorship, or charity applications, contact Cathy Noel at 778-677-5786 or cathymnoel@gmail.com.

You can also visit the Sidney website for updates and announcements at sidney.ca/seasiderun.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter