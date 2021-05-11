Sidney Lions Club is currently selling 50/50 raffle tickets for a virtual fundraiser to send kids and adults with disabilities to Easter Seals Camps like the one at Camp Shawnigan. (Easter Seals/Submitted)

Sidney service club raises funds people with disabilities to have some summer fun

Raffle helps fund in-person and online summer camps for adults and children

A local service club hopes the public can help give kids and adults with disabilities some summer joy.

The Sidney Lions Club is selling 50/50 raffle tickets for a virtual fundraiser to send kids and adults with disabilities to Easter Seals Camps, be it in person or online.

Bill Deslauriers, Sidney Lions Club president, said raising funds has been hard due to the pandemic. “So we’re excited to join this virtual fundraiser and help raise funds for one of our club projects – the kids of Camp Shawnigan,” he said.

The Sidney Lions Club has been actively involved in Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan for a number of years.

Deslauriers said Camp Shawnigan provides a lot of fun and skills to campers with disabilities. “They also provide a critical opportunity to address isolation and socialization, especially following this year’s pandemic when so many programs and supportive services shut down,” he said.

Raffle tickets are available for purchase until midnight May 31 at eastersealsbcy.rafflenexus.com/sidneylions with $10 buying three tickets, $20 buying 15 tickets, $40 buying 35 tickets and $100 buying 100 tickets.

Purchasers must residents of British Columbia and 19 years or older with the winning ticket to be drawn at noon on June 1 live on the Easter Seals Facebook page.

Easter Seals offers several camp options for persons with disabilities from ages six to 49 years: a weekend family camp at Camp Shawnigan, city adventure day camps in Victoria, Vancouver and Kelowna, an outdoor adventure day camp at Camp Winfield and seven weeks of online virtual camps.

Most Read