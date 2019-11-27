People with mental and physical disabilities represent a growing share of the Canadian workforce. A workshop in Sidney will provide employers with a deeper understanding of disability issues and how to address them. (Black Press File).

Sidney session highlights work opportunities for people with physical or mental disabilities

Information session scheduled for Friday at SHOAL Centre

A Sidney councillor believes local employers can help fill local labour gaps by reaching out to individuals with disabilities.

Coun. Terri O’Keeffe made that observation as the Victoria Disability Resource Centre hosts a special information session Friday to highlight local opportunities for people with physical or mental disabilities.

The SHOAL Centre is hosting the session running from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interested parties should register with Jennifer VanEs at the Shoal Centre jvanes@beaconcs.ca.

While many Greater Victoria employers struggle to find employees, the issue appears especially critical in Sidney, she said, in pointing to labour statistics, starting with Sidney’s labour participation rate, the share of the population employed or seeking employments.

It stands at 48 per cent, a reflection of Sidney’s older demographics, compared to 64 per cent for the rest of the region. These figures mean Sidney’s labour pool is shallower than elsewhere in the region, she said. So it makes sense for employers to sense to reach out to all sectors of the population to fill job vacancies, she added.

Individuals with physical or mental disabilities, meanwhile, are eager to work, but employers tend to ignore them at their own peril, given their numbers.

RELATED: New report shows effects of Canada’s aging workforce

According to Statistics Canada, 22 per cent of the Canadian population aged 15 years and over – or about 6.2 million individuals – had one or more disabilities in 2017.

While their participation rates has changed over time, the figures still show a massive difference between participation rates for person with disabilities and those without.

In 2011, 55 per cent persons with disabilities worked, compared with 84 per cent for persons without a disability. By 2017, the respective numbers had changed to 59 per cent, and 80 per cent.

O’Keeffe acknowledged that some employers may hesitate to hire persons with disabilities for various reasons, including lack of knowledge about disability and accommodation issues, costs and legal obligations.

She added this information session will provide employers with a deeper understanding of disability issues and how to address them.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says
Next story
Environmental group to host ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver on Black Friday

Just Posted

Sooke Mounties attempt to identify suspects in robbery, assault

Three teens attack man on Maple Avenue

CRD parks board sends staff to gather options on funding Saanich’s Kings Park initiative

Staff will consider options to contribute funding and report back to Saanich

Esquimalt approves 10-storey development with ground floor health clinic

The project at 899 Esquimalt Rd. received mixed opinions from local residents

Velocity expert testifies SUV sped up to 90 km/h ahead of crash that left Saanich girl unresponsive

Tenessa Nikirk is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

Sidney session highlights work opportunities for people with physical or mental disabilities

Information session scheduled for Friday at SHOAL Centre

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

Environmental group to host ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver on Black Friday

Climate strike event to be held on the same day

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada in 2018: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

RCMP seek assistance in search for missing Vancouver Island man

The Comox Valley RCMP are requesting assistance from the public to locate… Continue reading

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

Most Read