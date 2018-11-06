Adam Olsen is slated to speak during the Sidney Summit, Nov. 10 at the Mary Winspear Centre. (Peninsula News Review/File photo)

Sidney Summit to forge path to sustainability ‘one backyard at a time’

Day-long event brings together advocates, community and leaders to discuss improving local spaces

In the spirit of togetherness, education and environmental action, a group of local advocates hold a one-day Sidney Summit to “build a better planet one backyard at a time.”

The day-long event, Nov. 10 at the Mary Winspear Centre, is open to the public and will feature speakers Robert Bateman, Bob McDonald of the CBC, Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May and local Green MLA Adam Olsen.

More than 20 “habitat-caring” organizations will meet with participants to discuss how to best support and sustain the Saanich Peninsula.

RELATED: Future of dam in the hands of Sidney council, community

Bill Collins, co-chair of the Summit, said the idea was born from a handful of conversations between locals who felt more support on projects like the Residents of Reay Creek – which he manages – could result in a bigger impact, environmentally.

“We could do a more timely job in getting it done if there was a bigger voice in the community,” he says of the Reay Creek clean-up. “The voices exist, they’re just not collective enough.”

Collins sees the Summit as a way to bring local advocacy groups like his, Peninsula Streams Society and Friends of John Dean Park together and “maybe influence policy makers at all levels of government.”

LETTER: Sidney could lead the way in landscaping without pollution

There is a challenge to the enormity of a concept like climate change, where the average person wonders what their contribution can do, Collins explains.

But, it can be as simple as planting species in your own backyard that are better for the native habitat, reducing waste by simply buying less, or buying local, cutting down on greenhouse gases that vehicles can emit.

“Monarch butterflies are an endangered species,” he points out. “Why not plant some flowers that the monarch likes?”

The goal of the Summit is to help inspire the general public into taking action by connecting them with local organizations and municipal leaders to brainstorm collaborative efforts, Collins says.

Throughout the day, speakers will touch on a variety of subjects including the ways in which local First Nations first lived in the area, how communities can better exist along natural spaces in shared habitats and insight from McDonald’s findings as a science journalist.

RELATED: Climate change likely to cause more sewage leaks, says environment minister

The evening ends with a long table dinner featuring local chefs preparing food sourced from local producers, followed by a performance from local pop-jazz quartet, Mildly Wild.

Everybody wants to have a clean healthy environment, says Collins, who believes the community is “really hungry for the conversation.”

“We hope everybody leaves with a small internal resolve to do at least one thing to do their part.”

For more information, visit SidneySummit.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey council votes to terminate RCMP contract, revise transit link
Next story
Canada could ratify new NAFTA even if U.S. tariffs stay put: Trudeau

Just Posted

Movember muzzies appear on buses and firetrucks in Victoria

Cuts for Nuts event marks evolution of the Mo

Former Saanich mayor earned more than $218,000 during three years as ALC chair

Frank Leonard became chair of ALC in May 2015 after losing election to Richard Atwell

Sidney Summit to forge path to sustainability ‘one backyard at a time’

Day-long event brings together advocates, community and leaders to discuss improving local spaces

Colwood dog who attacked owner had history of multiple ownership

CRD bylaw officers estimate four-year-old male dog is Pit bull-Mastiff mixed breed

Central Saanich police search for man in connection to a domestic assault

Christopher Turner, 31, is known to be associated with a grey Dodge Ram

‘Breed not to blame’, says victim of pit bull attack

The pit bull-mastiff suddenly attacked family members early Saturday morning in Greater Victoria

Chicago Blackhawks fire coach after 6-6-3 start to season

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season. He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Canada could ratify new NAFTA even if U.S. tariffs stay put: Trudeau

In an interview with CNN, Trudeau says Canada still wants the tariffs lifted before the new version of NAFTA goes into effect.

BBB rewards Island businesses with ‘honest and ethical’ practices

16 Torch Awards handed out to highlight customer service excellence

Surrey council votes to terminate RCMP contract, revise transit link

Surrey’s new council voted unanimously Monday night to transition to a municipal force

Senators players apologize after being caught criticizing team on video recording

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Spy service says federal pipeline purchase seen as ‘betrayal’ by many opponents

The federal government announced in late May it would buy the pipeline and related components for $4.5 billion

States and storylines to follow as U.S. voters head to polls

Americans head to the polls for midterm elections

Most Read