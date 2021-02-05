Beacon Wharf is nearing the end of it’s life. (Black Press Media file photo)

Beacon Wharf is nearing the end of it’s life. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney to spend up to $100,000 on more consulting for Beacon Wharf

Money will go toward additional geotechnical work, community engagement among other subjects

Sidney has approved what could end up being a six-figure dollar amount for additional work on the Beacon Wharf project.

Council unanimously approved up to $100,000 for additional consulting, engagement and technical investigation as the municipality ponders the future of the aging infrastructure.

The Sidney wharf is approaching the end of its life – within 10 years – and four broad options have emerged for its future: replacement with a rock base; replacement with a piled structure; replacement with a floating structure; and no replacement at all.

Coun. Peter Wainright, one of three councillors on a committee looking at the wharf options, said the additional funding (out of municipal reserves) responds to the need for more information.

“Yes, there are some things that have come up during the process that we hadn’t originally thought about, so for example the floating structure option,” he said. “We recognize that we need to have some geotechnical work done, actually for all of the options, because we are looking at pile driving for some of the options. [And] if we go with the floating structure option, again there is some pile driving involved, but there is also some dredging involved to get the minimum water depth for the floating option.”

RELATED:Used concrete pontoon from the United States could replace Sidney’s Beacon Wharf

RELATED: Sidney explores public-private partnership for iconic Beacon Wharf

RELATED: Pontoon company piqued at prospect of public-private partnership around Sidney wharf

The public heard that the previous consulting work had collated all previously existing reports.

Estimated costs for the geo-technical work was $60,000, said Wainwright, adding that the requested amount offers some flexibility. Funds will also go toward community engagement (with the proviso that the COVID-19 pandemic might impact its nature) and measuring wave actions, which could take place this winter or next, he said.

Staff also said the money could be used to look into the costs of removing the wharf. A report to the committee pegged the potential maximum cost of removal at $2 million with the disclaimer that the figure is “purely illustrative.”

Lamenting the absence of this disclaimer from a recent Peninsula News Review article on this subject, Andrew Hicik, Sidney’s director of corporate services and chief financial officer, said the number is “speculative.”

“So when we put an estimate for $2 million for the removal of the wharf, it really doesn’t have any basis in fact,” he said.

When the Peninsula News Review asked the municipality asked about those comments, Randy Humble, chief administrative officer, said the numbers were “loosely based on information previously provided by the consultant, and were not at all intended as definitive costs of the various options.”

He said the purpose of the “extremely brief staff report” from which the figures came was to illustrate how the eventual options may be presented for consultation, once the committee has narrowed them down. “It was an effort to create a template (a decision matrix) for future consultation, not to present fully costed options,” he said.

Once the committee is “comfortable that the appropriate options” have undergone exploration, council will initiate public consultation on the feasible options. “The Town will consult the public on this project when it is deemed appropriate, and in doing so, with all the necessary information,” he said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases stay below 500 again Friday
Next story
Q&A: Now’s the time to double down on COVID precautions in B.C., says ER doc

Just Posted

Saanich-based director and co-producer Arnold Lim (left), and director of photography Daniel Carruthers work on a scene on the set of Lim’s feature film All-in Madonna. The film was shot in and around Victoria and the South Island in 2019. (Photo by Bill Christie).
Greater Victoria listed #5 among best small cities to live, work as a filmmaker

MovieMaker Magazine slots region in behind New Orleans, Santa Fe, Pittsburgh and Savannah

Restoration is underway at a Vic West heritage home in the 200-block of Robert Street, which was severely damaged by fire in April, 2020. (Courtesy of Vanessa Nicholson)
Restoration begins on Vic West heritage home ravaged by fire

‘Muirhead House’ was built in 1903, damaged by fire in April 2020

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

Spectrum Community School has installed a new Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame, celebrating the school community and the athletic achievements of former students. (Courtesy of Spectrum Community School)
Saanich school installs ‘hall of fame’ for alumni athletes

NFL player, volleyball athletes, coaches inducted into Spectrum school display

Victoria police are looking for 43-year-old Rhett Dahl. His family hasn’t heard from him for 11 months, which they say is unusual. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Family worried for missing Victoria man after not hearing from him for 11 months

Victoria police looking for Rhett Dahl, 43

West Shore RCMP released “dramatic footage” of the moment a fawn was rescued from a wrought-iron fence in Colwood. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
VIDEO: West Shore crews rescue trapped fawn from fence

Mother watches nearby as young deer struggles frantically

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases stay below 500 again Friday

No new outbreaks in the health care system

(Black Press file photo)
Island Mountie suffers carbon monoxide poisoning in rescue attempt

Recovering after helping remove person from exhaust-filled garage

Willow the dog has been found. The Labradoodle has been missing since Jan. 31 when he escaped from a fatal car accident on Gibbins Road. (File photo)
Willow the dog located in Duncan following fatal crash

Labradoodle was in fatal accident on Jan. 31

Othman Ayed Hamdan, who goes by “Adam, is suing the Crown and the Canada Border Services Agency, alleging they arbitrarily detained him at a B.C. jail after his 2017 acquittal on terrorism-related charges. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorist charges suing Crown over alleged Charter abuses in B.C. prison

The man’s deportation order by Canadian officials is still before the courts

Construction of an office and residential building in Victoria in 2019. B.C. kept construction going during the COVID-19 pandemic and has avoided retail and restaurant restrictions seen elsewhere in Canada. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. unemployment rate climbs as COVID-19 drags on

Recovery stalled here, going backwards in Ontario, Quebec

A video of Morgan Wallen showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)
Country singer Morgan Wallen pulled from B.C. radio stations following use of racial slur

Metro Vancouver’s 93.7 JR Country and Country 107.1 are just some of the stations involved in the North American boycott

The B.C. Ministry of Education expanded mask rules for public school students on Feb. 4. (Stock photo)
Vancouver Island teachers pushing for even stricter mask rules in schools

Teachers’ union rep says B.C. rules fall short of other provinces

Most Read