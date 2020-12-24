Kirk Tamburino and Rick Toogood (using the fire hook) donated $8,688 raised by Sidney firefighters to Beverley Elder, executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Kirk Tamburino and Rick Toogood (using the fire hook) donated $8,688 raised by Sidney firefighters to Beverley Elder, executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney volunteer firefighters stamp out hunger with donation

Firefighters use the ‘power of three’ to raise almost $8,700, well above goal of $5,000

Members of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department raised almost $8,700 for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.

Kirk Tamburino and Rick Toogood of the Sidney Volunteer Firefighters Association presented a cheque of $8,688 along with some collected non-perishable items to the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank in a socially-distanced, firefighter-themed ceremony with Toogood handing over a gift bag with the cheque to executive director Beverley Elder at the end of a fire hook.

Toogood said the membership raised the money to help offset changes to annual Peninsula Firefighters Christmas Food Drive. One of the most important fundraisers for the food bank would have happened on Saturday, Dec. 12. But organizers with the department nonetheless challenged members to raise $5,000, a figure they cleared and then some with some help from friends and family.

RELATED: Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank staff rattled after altercation

Toogood said the challenge was framed around what he called ‘the power of three’ in reference to the ability that one donated dollar turns into three dollars worth of food. The phrase also represents the combination of firefighters plus families plus friends, he added.

The donation marks the second large cash donation recently received by the food bank after the District of North Saanich donated $50,000 to the food bank, with the money coming from its COVID-19 relief grant.

RELATED: Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank faces higher demand, fewer donations

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vet removes arrow from buck living at Oak Bay golf course
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection hotspots reach into remote Interior, North

Just Posted

Christ Church Cathedral, one of Canada���s largest churches, will not only accommodate the expected community turnout but also has a close connection to the family. Six-year-old Chloe attended Grade 1 at Christ Church Cathedral School that sits on the corner of the cathedral grounds. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News) Inside Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Greater Victoria churches expect empty pews for busiest night of the year

Places of worship deliver Christmas by livestream for 2020

Oak Bay resident Michael Cunliffe with his family's Gratitude Tree. Like an advent calendar for goodwill, each day the family adds a positive message, action, or affirmation to the tree that they've come up with themselves. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay’s Gratitude Tree a holiday hit

Family posts daily messages on advent calendar for goodwill

An arrow is removed from the chest area of a sedated buck near Uplands Golf Course on Tuesday. The buck was spotted on Friday and had been wandering the area for a least five days since it was shot. (B.C. Conservation Officers Twitter Photo)
Vet removes arrow from buck living at Oak Bay golf course

Animal has chance to survive, conservation says

Kirk Tamburino and Rick Toogood (using the fire hook) donated $8,688 raised by Sidney firefighters to Beverley Elder, executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney volunteer firefighters stamp out hunger with donation

Firefighters use the ‘power of three’ to raise almost $8,700, well above goal of $5,000

The Saanich Fire Department is calling for residents to be fire smart as they deck the halls for the holidays. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich firefighters offer safety tips to avoid holiday fires

Candles, damaged lights, dry trees and smoking can all lead to house fires

Colwood’s Nevaeh Bowman, 10, rewrote the lyrics to Jingle Bells to fit what she calls the theme song of 2020. (Chantelle Bowman photo)
VIDEO: Colwood girl rewrites Christmas classic into ‘theme song of 2020’

Songwriter hopes for microphone or MP3 player for Christmas

Sparke the Christmas Light’s mysterious backstory has been revealed after the creator Donald Shupe reached out to The News.
Do you remember Sparkle the Christmas Light?

Creator of popular 80s/90s light discusses item’s origin, wants to see it revived

COVID-19 cases broken down by local health area for Dec. 13-19, 2020. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection hotspots reach into remote Interior, North

Isolated areas offer greater difficulty for public health

( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
POLL: Would you report your neighbour if they were breaking COVID-19 restrictions?

Christmas celebrations will look a lot different in B.C. this year, as… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 22

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

VIU culinary arts students pack baked goods into reusable containers for donation to Nanaimo Salvation Army meal centre. (Vancouver Island University photo)
VIU culinary arts students providing 200 meals each week to Salvation Army

Campus cafeterias have been closed but cooking has continued

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

Most Read