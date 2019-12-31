Sidney woman Dangira Eggo is offering free New Year’s Eve rides between Sidney and Uptown Mall. (Facebook)

Sidney woman offers free New Year’s Eve rides

New to Canada, woman wants to give back to community

A Sidney woman is offering free New Year’s Eve rides in an effort to give back to her community.

Dangira Eggo moved to Sidney in June from the United Kingdom, but the mother of two is originally from Lithuania.

But she says her family chose Canada, and Sidney in particular, as the place they wanted to call home.

READ ALSO: Heading to a party tonight? Consider picking up naloxone

“The community was very welcoming,” she says, recalling a welcome basket of fruits that arrived on her family’s front porch from a friendly neighbour. “It is such a lovely community and there was such a lovely welcome to us.”

Eggo says Canadian have “inspired her to be better and give back.”

“In Canada lots of people are happy to give things away to people in need,” she says.

Eggo wanted to give back over the holidays and posted online welcoming anyone who was lonely on Christmas Eve to celebrate with her and her family. She didn’t get any takers, but her most recent post, letting the community know she will be offering free rides on New Year’s Eve, has already had some responses.

One woman has offered to come with her to keep her company, and another group has requested a ride.

“If anyone locally needs a ride, I can do that,” she says. “I know it comes with risks, but I did not want fear to take over kindness.”

READ ALSO: Metchosin woman offers free rides home for New Year’s Eve party-goers

Eggo has three spots available in her vehicle and is willing to drive people between Sidney and Uptown Mall. Those looking for a drive can reach her by phone at 250-880-0527.


