John Jackson was last seen on Christmas Day in Sidney

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a 55-year-old missing man.

John Jackson was last seen on Monday (Dec. 25) in Sidney.

Jackson is described as Caucasian, 5’6” and 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Police say they are concerned about his health and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

