With large crowds prohibited because of COVID-19, Sidney’s Mary Winspear will host a virtual Canada Day event (Black Press Media File)

Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre to host modified Canada Day celebration

Show will consist out of a one-hour pre-recorded film among other community events

Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre will be the virtual centre of local Canada Day celebrations.

According to a report before council Monday, Mary Winspear Centre is working with Peninsula Celebrations Society and the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society on an event called Sidney’s Canada Day Live from the Mary Winspear Centre.

The event will consist out of a one-hour pre-recorded film featuring artists including Aaron Pritchett and Michael Kaeshammer, as well as messages from Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith, community groups and businesses, Town Crier Kenny Podmore and local MP Elizabeth May.

Residents can view the film on the respective websites of the Town of Sidney, the Mary Winspear Centre, the Peninsula Celebrations Society and the Sidney BIA. It will also receive heavy promotion on Facebook.

“The Mary Winspear Centre, Peninsula Celebrations Society, the Sidney Business lmprovement Area Society, and Town staff are confident that with the proper promotion, this feature will reach thousands of people, and will bring much needed light and enjoyment to Sidney residents,” said Paula Kully, Sidney’s communications coordinator, in the report.

The event itself will be part of a program of virtual events and other initiatives including an art contest, a community-wide singing of O Canada, house decorating and others, she said. “Council will be provided with a full program once it has been confirmed,” she said.

RELATED: Peninsula Celebrations Society flies inspirational banner in Sidney

RELATED: Canada Day festivities among the latest coronavirus cuts

The proposed Canada Day celebrations reflect the cancellations of all major gatherings during the summer of 2020 by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, including Sidney’s Canada Day celebrations, themselves part of Sidney Days, a series of events leading up to July 1.

Kully said members of the Sidney Events Advisory Group (SEAG) have been working on developing alternate events and initiatives to celebrate Canada Day in response to the cancellation.

“Now, more than ever, residents are in need of something to distract them from the anxiety and isolation that has accompanied the pandemic and the need for physical distancing,” she said.

Councillors Monday will consider a request to put $5,000 from its Canada Day budget of some $11,000 towards the Sidney’s Canada Day Live from the Mary Winspear Centre.

According to the report, Sidney BIA and Peninsula Celebrations Society will both contribute $3,000 to $5,000 with funds going toward the artists as well as the necessary technology, promotions and advertising.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Depression-era’ unemployment figures could hit Greater Victoria

Just Posted

French fries to juicy tomatoes, rock art brings joy to walkers in Victoria

James Bay yard filled with painted rocks delights all ages

‘Depression-era’ unemployment figures could hit Greater Victoria

South Island Prosperity Project launches new dashboard to measure effects of COVID-19

Langford bartender hosts singalong livestream for seniors

Live Senior Singalong takes place daily at 1 p.m. on Facebook

Langford woman frustrated over visitor restrictions to see 96-year-old mother

Island Health to introduce virtual visits at long-term care facilities

Shot fired through young family’s home in Victoria, man in custody

No injuries reported from incident in 1200-block of Yates Street

LIVE: Procession to honour Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey comes to Halifax

Snowbirds service member died in a crash in Kamloops one week ago

One man dead after standoff with Chilliwack RCMP

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the RCMP’s role in the death

B.C. employers worry about safety, cash flow, second wave in COVID-19 restart

A survey found 75 per cent of businesses worry about attracting customers

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Ex-BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver says province came close to early election

Disagreement centred on the LNG Canada project in northern B.C.

Canada’s NHL teams offer options to season-ticket holders

Canadian teams are offering refunds, but also are pushing a number of incentives to let them keep the money

B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

B.C. formally apologized in the legislature chamber in 2008 for its role in the Komagata Maru tragedy

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

Most Read