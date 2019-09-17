Victoria Costumes owner Charlotte Rennison, Isis Sartisohn, Sandy Oliver, Sandy Oliver, owner of Star Cinema, Margie Shenduk of Casman Group of Companies, and Robert Dykstra were among those attending the sold-out showing of Downton Abbey at Sidney Star Cinema in marking the theatre’s 21st anniversary. Downton Abbey will officially open at the theatre on Sept. 19 (Lindsay Pomper/Submitted)

Sidney’s Star Cinema puts on the ritz for Downton Abbey

Special screening of the aristocractic period piece marks theatre’s 21st anniversary

Sidney’s Star Cinema transported itself into the Roaring Twenties of the last century to celebrate its 21st anniversary with a special preview screening of the movie adaptation of Downton Abbey, the landmark British television series that detailed the personal and political twists and turns of a fictional minor British aristocratic family and their servants during the second and third decade of the 20th century.

To set the mood for the screening held on Sept. 12, local residents wearing attire from Victoria Costumes welcomed ticket holders to the sold out event. The movie will officially open in Sidney on Thursday, Sept. 19.

