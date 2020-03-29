Sidney Coun. Peter Wainwright hosted an informal, virtual town hall Sunday that also included Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith and Randy Humble, Sidney’s chief administrative officer, who currently serves as director of Sidney’s emergency operations centre (EOC).

Sidney’s top emergency official says he is not aware of any COVID-19 cases in the community

The public Sunday also heard of future plans to help local businesses through tax deferments

Sidney’s top emergency official told the public Sunday afternoon that he is not aware of any cases of COVID-19 in the community.

“We are not aware of any [known cases] in Sidney,” said Randy Humble, Sidney’s chief administrative officer, who currently serves as director of Sidney’s emergency operations centre (EOC). Humble made that comment during Sunday’s virtual town hall organized by Coun. Peter Wainwright. “I think the province has made it clear, certainly the updates that are being provided by the provincial health office, it’s all based on regional health areas in terms of the updates in B.C.”

As of March 28, Island Health recorded 60 out of 884 total cases. “The only areas where they are really indicating [the specific location] is when you have a COVID case within an actual care facility,” said Humble. “We are in constant daily contact at the EOC with our seven care facilities within the municipality, and again no indication has been given with respect to a case in a local facility, which is excellent, very promising.”

Humble made that comment towards the end of the hour-long virtual town hall that also included Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith, who said during his opening remarks that the term “unprecedented” has taken on new meaning during the current COVID-19 crisis.

RELATED: Sidney mayor updates residents on COVID-19 during virtual forum Sunday

“As Sidney’s mayor, I want to assure residents, businesses, and community organizations, that the [municipality] is taking actions to ensure the health and safety of our community, including our most vulnerable residents in senior care homes and the homeless,” he said. “We are prioritizing the delivery of essential services to residents and businesses.”

Sunday’s forum, which drew between 23 and 26 participants, touched on a wide range of subjects, including the economic effects of the crisis on local business and efforts to combat them.

McNeil-Smith said he agrees with calls from Greater Victoria business leaders and Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps for rent relief measures.

“This has been raised [in conference calls with provincial officials by mayors],” he said. “It’s urgent, and I would hope that the provincial government and or the federal government would take note,” he said. “We were seeing announcements on a daily basis last week, and I would hope that we see something with regards to rents in the very near future.”

McNeil-Smith also touched on earlier comments from retail expert Richard Talbot, who said earlier this month that most residents would be prepared to pick up the “slack” if the municipal government were to defer property taxes.

RELATED: Sidney retail expert calls for property tax deferment by municipalities

McNeil-Smith said the municipality is looking at this very prospect. Council, he said, will consider two notices of motion at its regular council meeting on April 14. One calls on staff to bring forward options to lower Sidney’s proposed proposed tax increase of 1.79 per cent to zero for this year’s budget, he said. That would impact both home owners, as well as business owners, he said. The second notice of motion calls on staff to bring forward options for additional tax relief for businesses, “which would be possibly shifting some of the burden to residents to lower the existing taxes to commercial businesses,” said McNeil-Smith.

He later added that additional details from the province are forth-coming.

Humble said the crisis will have “economic” as well “psycho-social” impacts on the local business community in pointing to the active participation of representatives from the Peninsula Chamber of Commerce and the Sidney Business Improvement Association in the EOC.

“Right now, this is likely going to be a long and potentially slow recovery,” he said. “But the [municipality] does have a recovery plan that we are looking at and working on.”

Humble said the municipality is focusing on how promised relief by the provincial and federal governments will reach local businesses. “The other question we are exploring right now is what innovation other communities might have developed with respect to managing their business recovery.”

When asked when the current stage of emergency might lift, Humble said the municipality is ultimately taking its cues from public health officials, in noting that life will not suddenly return to normal. “It’s going to be a process,” he said. “I anticipate it is going to be a very measured and phased approach over time. It’s anyone’s guess in terms of how long this current situation [remains] as it is currently. I anticipate that we are talking potentially weeks and weeks here.”

Looking more broadly, Humble praised the commitment of Sidney residents towards physical distancing and McNeil-Smith said current developments are encouraging, while also stressing the on-going need to practice physical distancing in face of “some pretty intense weeks” ahead.

“Our combined efforts to date give cautious hope and indication that we are flattening the curve. We will have better information in coming weeks, but I just want to applaud all Sidney residents for the actions they have taken. We are going to come out as a stronger and vibrant community at the end of this.”

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No plans to call in military right now to enforce COVID-19 quarantine: Trudeau
Next story
14-day quarantine is key, but hospitals preparing for potential COVID-19 ‘surge’: Tam

Just Posted

Balancing kids and work: Greater Victoria parents grapple with a new COVID-19 reality

Parents working from home juggle kids and jobs

Food safety a good practice amid COVID-19 concerns

BC Centre for Disease Control offers useful food safe information for households

Sidney’s top emergency official says he is not aware of any COVID-19 cases in the community

The public Sunday also heard of future plans to help local businesses through tax deferments

Digitization of Peninsula News Review by Sidney Museum and Archives preserves historical legacy

Searchable database will ease research and preserve integrity of records

COVID-19: Victoria plumbing company dedicates van for grocery delivery

The Super Plumber uses van to pick up groceries for those in need during COVID-19 pandemic

14-day quarantine is key, but hospitals preparing for potential COVID-19 ‘surge’: Tam

Influx of snowbirds, March break travellers expected

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

Evening world update: U.S. restrictions extended 30 days; NY deaths near 1,000

Comprehensive world update, with the latest developments in the COVID-19 crisis

‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid

Single mom in Golden says she’s already going to the food bank after being laid off

Canada will make sure masks sent by China meet quality standards: Trudeau

Chinese Embassy tweeted that China was sending 30,000 medical masks along with gowns, gloves and goggles

B.C. issues guidelines about distancing, reusable bags to grocery stores amid COVID-19

Hand sanitizer and markers to keep lines two metres are apart are needed, province says

No plans to call in military right now to enforce COVID-19 quarantine: Trudeau

Trudeau unveils $7.5M for Kids Help Phone, $9M for vulnerable seniors amid COVID-19

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

Most Read