VicPD is bestowing civic service awards to members of the public in a ceremony on Tuesday. (File Photo)

Sign language rescuers among citizens receiving VicPD awards

VicPD bestows Civic Service Awards to members of the public

At least eight Victoria residents will be recognized for contributions to their community and local police department on Tuesday.

VicPD chief Del Manak will award Civic Service Awards to “well-deserving members of the public” as a way of recognizing “community members who have stepped up and done the right thing.”

READ ALSO: VicPD honours seven citizens for their courage and dedication

Some of the awardees include: two people who located a man in medical distress, called police and provided medial care until officers arrived; two people who flagged down police, then used sign language and written notes to take officers to a woman in medical distress; and six people who called 9-1-1 and gave police access to their boats in order to reach a woman in need of assistance on a boat in the Gorge Waterway.

RELATED: VicPD commandeers civilian boats to reach woman screaming, ‘he’s trying to kill me’

The ceremony will take place at the VicPD Hall of Honour on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m.


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers
Next story
VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

Just Posted

Sign language rescuers among citizens receiving VicPD awards

VicPD bestows Civic Service Awards to members of the public

Bunny owners beware, feral rabbits die of ‘highly infectious’ virus in Saanich

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease found

Students and teachers to unite in Monday’s climate action rally

A teach-in for climate justice is set to take place at the B.C. Legislature this afternoon

CRD warns of possible injured bear in Thetis Lake area

Do not approach, keep safe distance

It’s the first day of fall: seasonal events abound in Greater Victoria

Pumpkins, cider, Halloween and more coming to the region

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

B.C. mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans says she does not condone disrespecting law enforcement officers

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

Our readers’ best comments on the B.C. bear fight video

Two grizzly bears were caught on video fighting near Stewart, B.C., last week

‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson in Williams Lake fire

Investigators on scene to determine cause of fire that destroyed at least two businesses

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Judge rules cops did not coerce statement from B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

Most Read