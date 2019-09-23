Sign language rescuers among citizens receiving VicPD awards

At least eight Victoria residents will be recognized for contributions to their community and local police department on Tuesday.
VicPD chief Del Manak will award Civic Service Awards to “well-deserving members of the public” as a way of recognizing “community members who have stepped up and done the right thing.”
Some of the awardees include: two people who located a man in medical distress, called police and provided medial care until officers arrived; two people who flagged down police, then used sign language and written notes to take officers to a woman in medical distress; and six people who called 9-1-1 and gave police access to their boats in order to reach a woman in need of assistance on a boat in the Gorge Waterway.
The ceremony will take place at the VicPD Hall of Honour on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m.