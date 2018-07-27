Signals going up on highway at Carey Road

New traffic signals are being installed on the Trans Canada Highway at Carey Road near Uptown.

The work is part of the dedicated bus lanes going in along Douglas Street that last month eliminated left turns onto Carey Road for southbound traffic on Douglas.

Two signalized turning lanes are being created for southbound traffic along Douglas Street.

These changes are part of plans to address traffic congestion in the Capital Regional District.

The affected transportation corridor is one of the busiest commuter routes in the city. It currently carries as many as 1,700 vehicles per hour during peak travel times.

At the same time, public transit buses move 40 per cent of the people who are taking this route during peak hours, while only making up three per cent of the traffic.

Plans call for the completion of the northbound Douglas Street bus lane extension from Tolmie Avenue to the Burnside Bridge by fall 2018 at a total cost of $14.2 million.

The province is contributing $9.575 million, while the federal government is providing up to $4.625 million under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Previous story
Heat to hover at 30C over much of B.C. this weekend
Next story
Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

Just Posted

Crash at Foul Bay and Carnarvon impacting traffic

Stay clear of area as emergency services work to clear intersection

Both brains and brawn essential for Vancouver Island marathon swimmer

Susan Simmons is eyeing Aug. 1 for her historic attempt at crossing Juan de Fuca strait twice

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Province backs Saanich injunction against Regina Park camp

Local MLA Rob Fleming says new supportive housing is a key part of winding up Saanich homeless camp

2018 a season of titles for Bays U13 girls

Bays United Current went undefeated at provincials

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

5 things to see in Greater Victoria this weekend

Hot cars, cool dogs, music, art and street hockey all on the agenda

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Firefighters tackle 20 grassfires in B.C. city in two days

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

Orca spotted near Vancouver Island marina has extended its stay

Experts say duration of stay is unusual, but of no concern

Residents in B.C. city complain about drones spying on backyards

Residents wonder recourse as drones dash across private properties and conduct home flybys

Signals going up on highway at Carey Road

New traffic signals are being installed on the Trans Canada Highway at… Continue reading

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

From BBQs to camping trips: How to keep food safe in the summer heat

Food specialist Lorraine McIntyre says prepping, cooking, cleaning all factor into food poisoning

Most Read