Shannon Low, MRI supervisor at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, demonstrates how the critical imaging equipment works. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Significant donation completes Victoria Hospitals Foundation most ambitious fundraising campaign

Townline’s $600,000 donation helps purchase new 3 Telsa MRI for Royal Jubilee Hospital

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation is celebrating a significant donation to their Big Picture Campaign, which was able to purchase a new 3 Tesla (3T) MRI machine for the Royal Jubilee Hospital.

Townline, a real estate developer in Victoria and Vancouver, has donated $600,000.

Rich Ilich, president of Townline, says the donation is in line with the builder’s philosophy of enriching cities and communities. Townline was responsible for the completion of The Hudson in 2010 and has since added 400 rental homes in Hudson Mews, Hudson Walk One and Hudson Walk Two projects. Through its subsidiary, TL Housing Solutions, the company has consulted and built 395 affordable rental homes in Victoria and Langford for the non-market sector.

READ ALSO: Man who fell 50 feet shares his tale to raise funds for Victoria hospitals

“Because of Townline’s remarkable gift, our community has successfully met our goal in funding the 3T MRI through the Big Picture campaign,” said Avery Brohman, executive director of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. “This equipment supports not only our patients in Victoria but those throughout Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands who are referred here for advanced care.”

The Big Picture Campaign, launched last November, was the Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s largest and most ambitious campaign to date, aiming to raise $4 million for priority medical imaging equipment for the Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals. More than $2.5 million was raised through community initiatives, which was assisted by Townline’s donation.

READ ALSO: When hospital becomes home: Victoria seven-year-old has spent a third of her life in hospital

The first 3T MRI was installed in 2019 at the Royal Jubilee, helping to improve diagnostic accuracy and reliability for a number of indications including epilepsy, prostate cancer, breast cancer, along with neurological, cerebrovascular, musculoskeletal and cardiac conditions.

The total project cost $6 million, with funds coming from the Ministry of Health, the Capital Regional Hospital District, the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, Island Health, generous donations and contributions from multiple organizations.


