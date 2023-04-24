Signs posted next to Bowen Road to raise awareness to the more than 20-year-old investigation into the disappearance of Lisa Marie Young have been stolen for the second time in less than a month. (Photo submitted)

Signs posted next to Bowen Road to raise awareness to the more than 20-year-old investigation into the disappearance of Lisa Marie Young have been stolen for the second time in less than a month. (Photo submitted)

Signs drawing attention to missing Nanaimo woman stolen again

Signs created to raise awareness of investigation into disappearance of Lisa Marie Young

Signs created to draw attention to a decades-long missing person investigation have been stolen again.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the signs, designed to raise awareness about the 2002 disappearance of Lisa Marie Young, have gone missing for the second time in less than a month. The first theft occurred in late March and the signs were most recently pilfered earlier this week, April 16-18.

The signs were mounted in a grassy area near the intersection of Bowen Road and Dufferin Crescent.

Cindy Hall, a longtime friend of Lisa Marie Young, told police she is “shocked beyond belief” to think that anyone would take the signs, the release noted. Prior to placing them, she made sure to speak with nearby businesses to ensure that they had no objections.

Police have also confirmed that the signs were not removed by any city employees.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing signs is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2023-12883.

RELATED: Friends and family of Nanaimo woman, missing since 2002, dismayed at ‘stolen’ signs

RELATED: Police using new tech in missing Nanaimo woman case


