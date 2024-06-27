Silencers intercepted at Vancouver airport leads to Sicamous arrest

Firearm, meth seized in Canada Border Services Agency investigation

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation that began when three firearm suppressors were intercepted at the Vancouver airport led to an arrest in Sicamous.

The CBSA said its Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section launched the investigation in April after the suppressors (silencers) were seized by border services officers at Vancouver International Airport Air Cargo Operations.

On June 4, 2024, CBSA criminal investigators, with assistance from the Sicamous RCMP, executed search warrants on the suspect’s vehicle and the boat they were residing in," said the CBSA in a June 27 media release.

A number of items were seized including a firearm with a defaced serial number, an over-capacity magazine, a firearm suppressor; and approximately 800 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The suspect was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

“The Canada Border Services Agency works hard to intercept undeclared firearms and firearm parts at our borders and investigates those who break Canada’s laws," said Nina Patel, CBSA regional director for the Pacific Region. "The efforts of our officers and investigators, with support from the Sicamous RCMP, have removed a dangerous firearm, prohibited devices and drugs from this community.”