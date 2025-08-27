Similkameen rancher charged with keeping animals in distress

The BC SPCA needed multiple trips to gather all of the cattle on the property in 2023

A Cawston rancher who had his herd of cattle seized in 2023 over "deplorable" conditions has been charged criminally in regards to the animals' treatment.

Henry Tebrinke, born in 1955, had his first appearance in the Kelowna Law Courts in March of 2025 after being charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

He was due in Penticton Provincial Court on Aug. 27 for an application to vary his bail conditions.

Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder services for the BC SPCA, confirmed the charge against Tebrinke in an email and stated that the non-profit would not be making further comment now that the case was before the courts.

Tebrinke was investigated starting in December 2022 following complaints to the BC SPCA. After multiple visits to Tebrinke's property and direct communication with him, the conditions the animals were being kept in did not improve.

Over two trips in January of 2023, the BC SPCA seized 129 cattle from the Cawston property and transported them to another location.

Numerous dead cattle were also found on the property, and three of the 129 cattle that were seized were in such critical distress and bad shape that they had to be euthanized at the ranch.

Some of the cattle were suffering from other medical issues, including untreated eye infections, lameness, mastitis, overgrown hooves, and diarrhea.

At the time, the BC SCPA called the conditions the animals were being kept-in as "deplorable", with no shelter, inadequate fencing that had let to some of the cattle injuring themselves, and mud and manure that was up to the animals' knees in some places.

Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Tebrinke faces up to two years in jail and/or up to a $75,000 fine, as well as potential bans on owning any animals.

According to the B.C. Farm Industry Review Board's online portal, no custody appeal was filed over the seizure.

Anyone who sees an animal in distress, whether livestock or otherwise, is encouraged to contact the BC SPCA through their Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722.