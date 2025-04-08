Singh faces questions of dropping NDP support, lack of B.C. rally

NDP is seeing a 25-year low in support, according to the latest polling

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Vancouver Tuesday to announce his party's plans to put a permanent ban on foreign homebuyers, but instead questions turned to dropping support for New Democrats.

Nationally, the federal NDP is polling at eight per cent. B.C.-based Research Co. president Mario Canseco described it as "essentially the collapse of the NDP vote across the country," while a Nanos poll released Tuesday (April 8) called it a "25-year 2000 federal election low."

Singh has held the B.C. riding of Burnaby South since 2019 after becoming party leader in 2017. With the electoral riding borders changed for the 2025 election, Singh's new riding is Burnaby Central.

He was in the neighbouring riding of Vancouver Fraserview-South Burnaby to discuss his party's plan to bring in a permanent ban on foreign homebuyers to stop speculators from driving up the prices. He called out Liberal candidate Mark Wiens for "openly talking about big money investors from other countries buying up Canadian made homes."

However, when it came to questions from the media, most revolved around dropping NDP support nationally and whether Singh would be able to keep his seat in B.C. He said he's "absolutely confident" he'll be able to serve the people of Burnaby Central.

Singh said it's an important election, and "we're seeing that folks are rejecting Pierre Poilievre ... but people are looking at Mark Carney and saying, 'I'm worried.'"

He encouraged people to vote for an re-elect New Democrats on April 28. However, when asked if it bothers him that a former federal NDP caucus member endorsed a Liberal candidate in Vancouver, Singh dodged the question.

"Well, I think it's wrong to suggest that this at this time we need less New Democrats – we need more New Democrats."

In a post to X on April 7 from Vancouver Liberal MP incumbent Taleeb Noormohamed, he shared that former B.C. NDP MLA and federal NDP MP Murray Rankin has endorsed him in the federal election.

With half of Singh's caucus from B.C., he was also asked why he's not holding any rallies in the province during this latest stop. Both Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held multiple rallies with strong turnouts over the weekend.

He said his B.C. events are about showcasing the party's policies and showing voters they have a choice in the election/

"Really, it's an important choice, and the question comes down to if you want someone on your fighting for in these uncertain and turbulent times, who is always going to put you and your family first? Who's always going to put workers first? Who's always going to put families and seniors first? That's us."

Singh was also asked if he's had enough of a presence in B.C. during the election campaign to show that that issues for British Columbians are a top priority.

"We've got a number of weeks that remain, and so we're going to make sure we spend our time across this country. Of course, we've got a huge country, so we're trying to get everywhere and let people know that they've got a choice in this election."

Singh criticized Carney on April 4 to say the Liberal leader was missing in action in B.C. 12 days into the election campaign. Singh's first stop in B.C. was on March 30, with several stops in the Lower Mainland before heading to the Island the following day.

His April 8 stop included the Vancouver news conference, then meeting with LifeLabs picketers in Vancouver and then a meeting with Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs Grand Chief Stewart Philip in Burnaby.