A single car crash closed a portion of Foul Bay Road Friday afternoon. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Single car crash closes Foul Bay Road Friday afternoon

Car appears to have crashed into a tree

A single car crash in Oak Bay has part of Foul Bay Road closed Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, the Oak Bay Fire Department tweeted that Foul Bay Road between Brighton and McNeill Avenues is closed due a motor vehicle incident. The tweet said the road is likely to be closed for about one hour.

Emergency crews are at the scene where it appears a vehicle crashed into a Garry oak tree. Power lines were down and the driver seemed shaken but unharmed.

The road is expected to be closed until the tree is cleared.

More to come.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Most Read