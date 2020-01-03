Single car crash closes Foul Bay Road Friday afternoon

Car appears to have crashed into a tree

A single car crash in Oak Bay has part of Foul Bay Road closed Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, the Oak Bay Fire Department tweeted that Foul Bay Road between Brighton and McNeill Avenues is closed due a motor vehicle incident. The tweet said the road is likely to be closed for about one hour.

Use alternate route on Foul Bay Rd from Brighton to McNeil as emergency crews have the road closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Road likely closed for at least an hour. — OakBayFire (@OakBayFireDept) January 3, 2020

Emergency crews are at the scene where it appears a vehicle crashed into a Garry oak tree. Power lines were down and the driver seemed shaken but unharmed.

The road is expected to be closed until the tree is cleared.

Time to cut away the busted Harry oak tree leaning against the power pole. “She hit the and then it snapped off and the top went flying into (comms lines).” pic.twitter.com/l73LgJkgsF — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) January 3, 2020

