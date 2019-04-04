Single car rollover diverts traffic on Metchosin Road

Emergency services are dealing with a single vehicle rollover in the 3400 block of Metchosin

Traffic is being rerouted after a single vehicle rollover on the access road to the Royal Bay Beachpark off of Metchosin Road.

Occupants were able to get out of the vehicle before rescue arrived, according to Greg Chow, Colwood assistant fire chief. Emergency crews are waiting for RCMP to give the go ahead before towing the vehicle.

BC Emergency Health Services were on scene talking to the vehicle’s multiple occupants.

No major injuries reported.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fawning season warrants driver caution
Next story
Real estate sales remain sluggish as prices drop in some parts of Saanich

Just Posted

Victoria Sexual Assault Centre looks for new financial model

Spokesperson says organization stands at the “edge of uncertainty”

Real estate sales remain sluggish as prices drop in some parts of Saanich

Victoria Real Estate Board president predicts ‘somewhat static’ real estate market

Island Health confirms one case of tuberculosis in Victoria

Two hostels in Victoria were exposed in early March

Fawning season warrants driver caution

Sooke group works to preserve wildlife corridors

View Royal Mayor investigated over concerns of being ‘politically exposed’

Mayor David Screech cites an ‘overreaction’ to $5,100 winning

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

Lemonade stand thank-you note gets a reply from BC SPCA

Friends raise money for animals, and the shelter takes note

Shawnigan RCMP looking for missing 44-year-old man

Matthew Gilbert Darlington was last seen on April 3

Chevron seeks NEB licence that could nearly double production at Kitimat LNG

Nearly double the 10-million-tonne, 20-year licence it was previously granted

Canadians spend thousands on cars that sit idle 96% of the time: study

Seventy-eight per cent of people surveyed believe it would be impossible to not have a car

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

B.C. moves to protect people reporting suspected drug houses

Changes allow shutdown of ‘crack shacks,’ Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says

Most Read