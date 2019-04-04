Single car rollover diverts traffic on Metchosin Road

Emergency services are dealing with a single vehicle rollover in the 3400 block of Metchosin

Traffic is being rerouted after a single vehicle rollover on the access road to the Royal Bay Beachpark off of Metchosin Road.

Occupants were able to get out of the vehicle before rescue arrived, according to Greg Chow, Colwood assistant fire chief. Emergency crews are waiting for RCMP to give the go ahead before towing the vehicle.

BC Emergency Health Services were on scene talking to the vehicle’s multiple occupants.

No major injuries reported.



