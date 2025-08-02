 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Peachland blaze remains being held, over 40 firefighters on scene

The Drought Hill wildfire remains at 57 hectares and displaying Rank 1 behaviour
Jordy Cunningham
Jordy Cunningham
drought-hill-saturday
The Drought Hill wildfire remains as being held on Saturday morning, Aug. 2.(BC Wildfire Services)

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.

The Drought Hill wildfire remains being held and is displacing Rank 1 fire behaviour on Saturday morning (Aug. 2), says BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

BCWS currently has 41 crew members on scene battling the blaze and assisted the Peachland Fire Department.

"Please stay clear of personnel responding on the ground and by air to avoid interfering with the wildfire response," said BCWS in its Saturday morning update. "Aircraft will use Okanagan Lake as a water source."

Aircrafts will be used when needed throughout the day.

The blaze is still 57 hectares in size.

Original

While the Drought Hill wildfire continues to be classified as being held on Saturday morning, Highway 97 will remain at single-lane traffic in both directions on Aug. 2.

DriveBC stated on Saturday morning that the single-lane traffic in both directions remains in the same area, from Buchanan Road and Drought Road for a nearly two kilometre stretch.

Crews will be on scene throughout the day. DriveBC's next update is scheduled for 4 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has not provided a Saturday update to the blaze. 

An evacuation alert remains in effect for 118 properties, meaning the residents should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more

More News

Roots of Empathy blooming in Vancouver Island classrooms
Roots of Empathy blooming in Vancouver Island classrooms
B.C. weather watcher tracks the wave following tsunami warning
B.C. weather watcher tracks the wave following tsunami warning
Evacuation order, alert expanded as Cameron Lake fire grows
Evacuation order, alert expanded as Cameron Lake fire grows