Peachland blaze remains being held, over 40 firefighters on scene

The Drought Hill wildfire remains at 57 hectares and displaying Rank 1 behaviour

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.

The Drought Hill wildfire remains being held and is displacing Rank 1 fire behaviour on Saturday morning (Aug. 2), says BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

BCWS currently has 41 crew members on scene battling the blaze and assisted the Peachland Fire Department.

"Please stay clear of personnel responding on the ground and by air to avoid interfering with the wildfire response," said BCWS in its Saturday morning update. "Aircraft will use Okanagan Lake as a water source."

Aircrafts will be used when needed throughout the day.

The blaze is still 57 hectares in size.

Original

While the Drought Hill wildfire continues to be classified as being held on Saturday morning, Highway 97 will remain at single-lane traffic in both directions on Aug. 2.

DriveBC stated on Saturday morning that the single-lane traffic in both directions remains in the same area, from Buchanan Road and Drought Road for a nearly two kilometre stretch.

Crews will be on scene throughout the day. DriveBC's next update is scheduled for 4 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has not provided a Saturday update to the blaze.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for 118 properties, meaning the residents should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.