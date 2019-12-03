Single-lane traffic along Highway 1 in Langford due to rock blasting until spring 2020

Drivers using Trans Canada Highway are being warned about rock blastings that will affect traffic on weekdays between Leigh Road and West Shore Parkway until spring 2020. (Google Maps)

Drivers using Trans Canada Highway are being warned about rock blasting that will affect traffic between Leigh Road and West Shore Parkway until spring 2020.

Those traveling along this route between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on weekdays should budget an extra 20 minutes to the commute, the province says.

Traffic will shift to single lanes in both directions, as crews work to add a second lane northbound. There will not be any delays southbound between 5:30 and 9 a.m., or northbound between 2:30 and 6 p.m.

Construction is expected to stop between Friday evening and Sunday, but as spring 2020 nears, there may be periods of weekend closures.

Drivers are asked to stay cautious on the roads and follow the construction zone speed limit of 60 km/h.

Traffic along this route has faced previous delays, with construction taking place along the two-kilometre stretch of road since September.

The main goal of the upgrades is improving safety and lowering travel times, according to a released statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in August.

Once completed, the area between Leigh Road and West Shore Parkway will have four lanes, with a median separating north and southbound traffic, and improved roadside protection, expected by September 2020.

