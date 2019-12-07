Single mom caught up in Langford rental scam could be homeless for the holidays

Brandy Lee became involved in a Langford rental scam and is out $3,900 cash. Now she is struggling to find a home for her and her children. (Courtesy of Brandy Lee)

A single mom who was caught up in a Langford rental scam is now worried she’ll be homeless for the holidays and is warning others to watch out for similar scams.

Brandy Lee moved to a rental unit in Victoria with her four children – two who live with her full-time – a few months ago but said she had to get out as soon as possible. The single mom moved to the area from her fifth-wheel trailer in Pedder Bay to be closer to the father of one of her children. Unfortunately, Lee said the home she moved into was rat infested and had a landlord who made her and her kids feel uncomfortable.

In a desperate effort to move her family to a better home, Lee sought out a rental in Langford near Happy Valley Road.

Lee said she met a man who said he was the landlord and who even showed her around the place, which was furnished at the time. The man promised the furniture would be gone by the time Lee moved in and Lee agreed to meet him at a later date at a Tim Hortons to pay a cash deposit, first month’s rent and receive the keys.

When the day came, Lee paid the man about $3,900 in cash as the deposit and first month’s rent. However, the man said he accidentally brought the wrong set of keys with him and would get the actual pair to her the next day. The man took her money and they made arrangements to meet again but he never got back to her.

“I was just eager to have a home for me and my kids,” Lee said. “I went to the police about the rental scam and was told I’m not the only one.”

Lee is on long-term disability support and her older son has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal. She spent most of her savings on the cash deposit and rent for the new home and said she has been told by police that the chances of recovering that money are slim.

Victim services and child protection helped Lee pay for a hotel but they could only put her up for so long. Lee then used some of her own money to house her family in a hotel while she searched for a new home. She has been homeless since Oct. 31.

Lee said shelters and emergency housing won’t take her in with her family because her sons are older and she has been told to forfeit her children to child protection in order to find help for herself. But Lee doesn’t want to split up her family. Lee said conversations with BC Housing have not been fruitful and her frustration is beginning to rise.

“I’ve been hitting a brick wall for quite some time with rentals,” Lee said. “Phone calls are unanswered…I’ve expressed that I’m a single mom with a stable income and two kids full-time and two on the weekend and still nothing.”

With limited affordable housing options and resources that are difficult to find or navigate, Lee said she’s at her wit’s end.

A friend has offered for Lee and her children to stay with them for a short period of time, but all Lee wants before the holidays is a place for her and her children to call home. She said her children know money is tight and have said they are willing to give up Christmas in order to have a home.

“For them to say that in the last few years of what’s left of their childhood…I got blessed with some really good kids,” Lee said in tears.

While Lee said she realizes paying the rental deposit in cash was a mistake, she said she was naive and eager to find a new place to live. Now, she wants to make sure people are aware that scams like this exist and that resources and options for people in situations like hers are slim.

“It’s not a great feeling when you’re a single parent, it’s hard and there are next to no resources,” Lee said. “For someone to take advantage of a single mom, that’s pretty low and I hope they understand what they’ve done.”

Anyone looking to help Lee is asked to e-mail dragonflylady79@outlook.com. A Facebook fundraiser has also been set up by her friend and can be found at facebook.com/donate/585447795561751/585449592228238/.

