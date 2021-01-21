Single-vehicle crash interrupts morning traffic in Saanich

Incident was minor, no significant injuries reported, firefighter says

A single-vehicle collision involving a driver who struck the median on McKenzie Avenue at Carey Road interrupted morning traffic on Jan. 21. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Traffic was slow-moving on McKenzie Avenue near the Pat Bay Highway on Thursday morning following a single-vehicle collision.

At 7:40 a.m. on Jan. 21, Saanich police, firefighters and paramedics were called to to McKenzie Avenue at Carey Road after a driver crashed into the median.

According to Asst. Deputy Fire Chief Mike Kaye, the incident was minor and there were “no significant injuries” reported but the driver was assessed by paramedics.

Traffic in the area was reduced to a single-lane and later blocked while the tow truck arrived to remove the damaged vehicle from the roadway. The intersection was cleared just before 9 a.m. and traffic resumed.

Traffic is once again flowing smoothly through the intersection of Mckenzie Avenue and Carey Road as of 8:50 a.m. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/y4hG7vnuhV — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) January 21, 2021

READ ALSO: Saanich selects company to build youth bike skills track at Tripp Station Park

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of SaanichfirefightersTraffic