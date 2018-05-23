Saanich Police say the driver of this single vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a collision Wednesday afternoon on Highway 17 near the intersection with Claremont Avenue. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Single vehicle hits pole in Saanich on Highway 17

A single vehicle collision caused some minor traffic delays southbound on Highway 17 Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. or so near the intersection of Highway 17 and Claremont Avenue.

It appears that a single vehicle southbound struck a power pole. Its front showed significant damage. An elderly woman appeared coming in and out of the damaged vehicle. Saanich Police and Saanich Fire responded to the incident. No reports of major injuries were available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Port Renfrew campsite

Just Posted

VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Port Renfrew campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans, and even fecal matter left in the area

Hammer-wielding man threatens campers in Port Renfrew

Suspect facing charges of uttering threats and mischief

Fancy a Vancouver Island dog show this weekend?

Vancouver Island Dog Fanciers Association hosting its 85th annual event at Saanich Fairground

Retro run helps launch 2018 GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon

Registrations have already begun, early bird rates still in effect

Weekend revellers keep Sooke police busy

Mounties respond to 68 calls for service

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

Single vehicle hits pole in Saanich on Highway 17

A single vehicle collision caused some minor traffic delays southbound on Highway… Continue reading

30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

It might be hot in B.C., but the rest of Canada still dealing with cold

Reading between the lines: the many roles of the Victoria Literacy Connection

Saturday fundraiser to help volunteer-run organization teach people to read, write and more

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

B.C. Transit shows off NextRide bus technology

New technology allows for real-time tracking, to be rolled out through early 2019

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

B.C. invests $115M to create 200 new nurse practitioner jobs

Health Minister says 780,000 B.C. residents don’t have a family doctor

Most Read