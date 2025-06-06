 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

UPDATE: Sinkhole closes northbound Coquihalla Highway until 5 p.m. Friday

The northbound lanes will be closed until at least 5 p.m. Friday
Jordy Cunningham
Jordy Cunningham
portia-66
The Coquihalla Highway northbound from Hope to Merritt to closed on Friday, June 6 due to a sinkhole between exit 202 and exit 217.(DriveBC Traffic Cams)

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt northbound will remain closed until at least 5 p.m. Friday, June 6 due to a sinkhole.

The northbound lanes have been closed since 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 5. The washout that caused the sinkhole is somewhere between exit 202: Portia and exit 217: Zopkios Brake Check (3 km south of Great Bear Snowshed).

DriveBC stated at 10:40 p.m. Thursday night that the northbound lanes will be closed until at least 12 p.m. Friday. 

Crews have been on scene since Thursday night working to repair the sinkhole. Early Friday morning, the southbound lanes were briefly closed as well but have since reopened. 

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are alternate routes for those travelling on Friday.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more

More News

B.C. still outpacing federal job market
B.C. still outpacing federal job market
B.C. launches ad campaign targeting U.S. health workers
B.C. launches ad campaign targeting U.S. health workers
B.C. minister addresses Penticton encampment: 'Not a good place'
B.C. minister addresses Penticton encampment: 'Not a good place'