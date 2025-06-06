UPDATE: Sinkhole closes northbound Coquihalla Highway until 5 p.m. Friday

The northbound lanes will be closed until at least 5 p.m. Friday

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt northbound will remain closed until at least 5 p.m. Friday, June 6 due to a sinkhole.

The northbound lanes have been closed since 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 5. The washout that caused the sinkhole is somewhere between exit 202: Portia and exit 217: Zopkios Brake Check (3 km south of Great Bear Snowshed).

DriveBC stated at 10:40 p.m. Thursday night that the northbound lanes will be closed until at least 12 p.m. Friday.

Crews have been on scene since Thursday night working to repair the sinkhole. Early Friday morning, the southbound lanes were briefly closed as well but have since reopened.

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are alternate routes for those travelling on Friday.