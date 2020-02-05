Sinkhole on Lansdowne detours buses

Oak Bay workers dug out the pavement Wednesday

Blame the buses, if nothing else, for the ongoing break down of Lansdowne Road’s pavement.

The sinking pavement was reported on Tuesday night and coned off until crews could attend on Wednesday.

B.C. Transit’s No. 11 was detouring as of Wednesday to avoid that section.

“From Lansdowne, right on Ripon, right on Cotswold (second left at round-a-bout), stay to left, left on Weald to Nottingham, back to regular route,” said the transit report.

READ MORE: Truck partially swallowed by Esquimalt sinkhole

Public Works operations manager Terry Johnson explained that the asphalt on Lansdowne was actually laid on concrete.

Once the asphalt is worn down enough, it cracks and then water can seep in. So yes, the weekend’s 50 mm of rain certainly contributed to the latest sinkhole.

“It’s actually right over the sewer so we are digging right down to it,” Johnson said. “We thought it might be the sewer, though road surface had peeled away [some]. It was pretty mushy in there.”

The timeline for the sinkhole’s repair depends what the crew finds when it digs.

Buses are likely contributing to the quicker breakdown of the concrete under the asphalt, Johnson noted. The No. 11 travels Lansdowne but took a detour on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Sidewalk sinkhole ruptures water main in Victoria

reporter@oakbaynews.com

