Local MLA and minister of agriculture Lana Popham (left) said the proposed B.C. Food Hub Network would benefit local farming. South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP) has submitted an application to conduct feasibility study to become part of that network. (Black Press File).

SIPP seeks endorsement from Greater Victoria governments for feasibility study into food hub

Hub would be part of network aiming to expand domestic and international opportunities for agriculture

An alliance of local organizations including the South Island Prosperity Project (SIPP) wants to bring a food processing hub to the region.

The effort responds to plans by the provincial ministry of agriculture. It plans to build a network of communities that aims to “enhance sustainable growth and innovation in the processing, packaging and marketing” of provincial food and beverage for domestic and international markets.

READ ALSO: Saanich council nourishes regional foodland trust with unanimous endorsement

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria coalition shortlisted for $10 million in funding

The network itself would consist of hubs that link food producers and processors with technology, research and development, production equipment, expertise and services.

“By creating a dedicated food hub space in regions throughout the province, the sector will be able to continue their growth and increase the value of B.C. processed products,” said local MLA Lana Popham, who is also minister of agriculture in a release.

Capital Region Food and Agriculture Initiatives Roundtable, Victoria Foundation and others in the Food Share Network are among the partners working with SIPP in asking for up to $50,000 in provincial funding towards a regional feasibility study. Overall, five applicants will receive that level of funding.

SIPP is currently asking local governments to endorse its application.

During the first round of feasibility studies, the provincial government handed out more than $176,000 towards various groups for feasibility studies. Five communities have studies completed or underway.

Commissary Connect, a shared-use processing facility in Vancouver, received $250,000 per year over three years from the provincial government to be the pilot and demonstration site for the network.

SIPP is an economic development group with 40 or so members, including local governments, First Nations, post-secondary institutions industries and employers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’
Next story
Swoop hit by ongoing wave of flight cancellations as passengers vent frustration

Just Posted

Electric cargo bikes booming despite lack of incentives

Cargo bikes should get same incentives as electric cars, advocates say

Risk of measles remains, two months after last confirmed Vancouver Island case

Immunization the only true protection: Island Health medical officer

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 8 a.m. sailing cancelled

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing 92 per cent full

Sidney businessman, author to be posthumously inducted into BC Aviation Hall of Fame

Local Jack McNeill flew planes then ran Boondocks, Mary’s Bleue Moon and Theo’s Place

Mother of girls killed in father’s Oak Bay home testifies in double murder trial

Sarah Cotton recalls learning her daughters Chloe and Aubrey Berry were dead

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Eighth dead whale washes up on B.C. coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

Cineplex sticks by decision to screen anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’

It will also screen in 10 Landmark Cinemas as well as some independent theatres in Canada

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Swoop hit by ongoing wave of flight cancellations as passengers vent frustration

The issue was caused by ‘unscheduled maintenance’

Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003

CMHC reports pace of housing starts in Canada jumped higher in June

The housing report came a day ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Experts consider best way to free salmon trapped below Fraser slide

Incident command post set up to tackle the fish passage problem from Lillooet

Most Read