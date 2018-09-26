People shouted in protest and cheered in joy as the Sir John A. Macdonald statue was removed from Victoria’s City Hall Saturday morning. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Sir John A. MacDonald statue cost $23,000 to remove

Former prime minister’s likeness was relocated from Victoria City Hall in August

The nearly $23,000 spent so far on relocating the Sir John A MacDonald statue from Victoria City Hall has come out of the city’s reconciliation budget.

In a report to the committee of the whole on Sept. 20, Mayor Lisa Helps and Councillor Marianne Alto asked for $6,000 from the 2017/2018 city budget for reconciliation to host Orange Shirt Day in Centennial Square on Sept. 30. In the same report, they listed projects that have used the reconciliation funds in the last two years, totalling $32,757. Most of that amount — to the tune of $22,976 — was spent removing the MacDonald statue in August.

Bill Eisenhauer, who works for the City of Victoria, confirmed the amount was up to date. He said the city currently doesn’t have a final total for the statue’s removal as they wait for some costs to be approved.

“It’s being stored in a city facility, so we’re not renting a place,” Eisenhauer said of storage costs for the statue. The cost for relocating and reinstalling the statue would be depended on the process and work surrounding community discussion, he added.

He does not have an itemized break down of the $22,976 total, such as how much was spent on security and police presence.

keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ferry sailings cancelled due to man overboard at Horseshoe Bay
Next story
Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

Just Posted

Victoria man hasn’t put trash out for three years

Mr. no-trash recycles everything, even takes neighbours’ composts to public works

Sir John A. MacDonald statue cost $23,000 to remove

Former prime minister’s likeness was relocated from Victoria City Hall in August

Malahat line painting still underway nightly

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expects to have the fourth lane open soon

Victoria mayoral candidate files complaint against fellow mayoral candidate

Geoghegan says Hammond paid for attack ads on a Facebook page

Man charged in Salt Spring Island shooting death of 17-year-old

Local police determined shooting to be accidental, one youth faces manslaughter charge

Victoria man hasn’t put trash out for three years

Mr. no-trash recycles everything, even takes neighbours’ composts to public works

COLUMN: B.C. doesn’t have enough workers to meet industries’ demand

Jock Finlayson of BC Business Council writes about the provincial government’s Labour Market Outlook

B.C. lawyer talks defamation during the municipal election

A cautionary tale of the risk of libel when people vent on social media

Horgan says B.C. LNG industry more likely under NDP government

B.C. Liberals added costs to the projects that scared off investors

Bill Cosby, now inmate NN7687, placed in single cell

He will serve his sentence at a state prison near Phoenix, near the home where a jury concluded he drugged and molested a woman in 2004

VIDEO: ‘The Stack’ to become tallest commercial building in B.C.

The 36-storey structure in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood to feature a climbing, twisting box design

Hairy mission: Canadian military eases restrictions on beards in uniform

The move is effective immediately and hopes to modernize the military for the 21st century

Woman rescued from Sproat River rapids near Port Alberni

Emergency personnel received a report of a canoe accident on the river

How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Elections BC is set to send out mail-in ballots from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 on electoral reform

Most Read