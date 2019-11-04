CFB Esquimalt’s Mass Notification System will take place on Nov. 6 at 11 a.m., the monthly test happens on the first Wednesday of every month at the same time. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Sirens to sound at CFB Esquimalt Wednesday for monthly test

Testing of Mass Notification System happens every first Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m.

It’s that time of the month again.

CFB Esquimalt’s mass notification system’s monthly test will take place on Nov. 6 at 11 a.m.

The monthly test happens on the first Wednesday of every month at the same time.

READ ALSO: Be Prepared: Economic threat very real post disaster

Residents may hear sirens and verbal messages from speakers mounted on tall poles in the Dockyard, Naden and Work Point in Esquimalt. The sirens may be heard in neighbouring communities due to a variety of environmental reasons such as temperature, humidity and wind direction.

READ ALSO: Be Prepared: Are you ready for the ‘Big One?’

The mass notification system is a valuable tool during an emergency for communicating important information across the base to employees, contractors and visitors.

During the monthly tests, two tones plus a message will be used. The ‘test tone’ or alternating tone, a message in English and then in French will sound, followed by the ‘all clear’ tone, which is similar to Westminster chime.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
