Sisters identified in fatal Central Saanich crash

Police release new information, believe suspect vehicle involved in two crashes that night

A memorial on Central Saanich Road marks the scene of a fatal crash on Monday evening. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

Central Saanich Police have now identified the two sisters struck by a red Jeep on Central Saanich Road Monday night.

Kim Ward, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene and her sister, 48-year-old Tracy Ward was transported to hospital for treatment where she remains in critical condition.

The Ward family has requested privacy at this time.

Police have also contacted the occupants of a black sedan that was rear-ended by a Jeep 20 minutes before the fatal crash and believe the driver was involved in both crashes.

RELATED: Police say sobriety of driver part of investigation

READ MORE: One woman killed, another injured in Central Saanich crash

The driver of the black sedan has come forward, but they are still looking for witnesses to this earlier incident, which occurred at Mt. Newton Cross Road at Lochside Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Saanich Police at 250 652 4441 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 222 8477 (TIPS).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter