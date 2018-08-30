A memorial on Central Saanich Road marks the scene of a fatal crash on Monday evening. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

Sisters identified in fatal Central Saanich crash

Police release new information, believe suspect vehicle involved in two crashes that night

Central Saanich Police have now identified the two sisters struck by a red Jeep on Central Saanich Road Monday night.

Kim Ward, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene and her sister, 48-year-old Tracy Ward was transported to hospital for treatment where she remains in critical condition.

The Ward family has requested privacy at this time.

Police have also contacted the occupants of a black sedan that was rear-ended by a Jeep 20 minutes before the fatal crash and believe the driver was involved in both crashes.

RELATED: Police say sobriety of driver part of investigation

READ MORE: One woman killed, another injured in Central Saanich crash

The driver of the black sedan has come forward, but they are still looking for witnesses to this earlier incident, which occurred at Mt. Newton Cross Road at Lochside Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Saanich Police at 250 652 4441 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 222 8477 (TIPS).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mental health calls a reality for Greater Victoria’s Emergency Response Team
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

Just Posted

Victoria Police are looking for a suspect seen watching a woman shower

The individual was seen at an Esquimalt residence on Monday evening

Mental health calls a reality for Greater Victoria’s Emergency Response Team

Gun threat puts Pearkes staff on lockdown

Structural movers relocate house from Langford to Chemainus

Traffic will be affected from midnight to 4 a.m.

Victoria councillors Coleman, Lucas not running for re-election this fall

Council veteran Chris Coleman, one-term rep Margaret Lucas only two incumbents stepping down

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

Growing the South Island: Rob Galey, Galey Farms

Pumpkin patch hayrides, a corn maze, train, old west movie sets, and a haunted house were all ways to create new revenue

B.C. writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

Medical incident leads to single-vehicle crash on Quadra

A man was taken to hospital after suffering a medical incident and… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. farmers worry NAFTA deal could affect livelihoods

Canada’s dairy and poultry system is a sticking point in the trade negotiations.

Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

BC Wildfire Service officials say cool, wet weather is ahead, though not for everywhere

Two kids injured in separate cougar attacks in B.C.

The latest round-up from the BC Conservation Officer Service

Investigation into homicide of Delores (Deedee) Brown continues

More than three years since the discovery of her body

Sooke Loggers perfect so far in national fastball championship

Sooke takes 2-0 record into today’s action

Most Read