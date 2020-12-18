Site work set to begin on multi-use sports box in Sooke

$1.3-million facility to be built near SEAPARC

A map displays the location of the multi-use sports box facility pn Phillips Road in Sooke. (District of Sooke graphic)

Site work on a $1.3-million multi-use sports box in Sooke will begin soon.

Surveyors will be on-site in the coming days, and geotechnical site preparations with excavators will begin within weeks, the District of Sooke states in a press release.

The sports box, located at 2430 Phillips Rd., will accommodate various sports, including lacrosse.

“Once the geotechnical study is complete, we will have a better idea of the box location. We hope to determine two potential site layouts and consult with neighbours to refine the site plan,” Steve Knoke, SEAPARC manager and project lead, said.

The neighbours include the Sooke School District, with plans emerging to have a 396-space elementary school located at 2438 Phillips Rd.

“Sooke has a vision of an inclusive, healthy and self-sufficient community. Such a recreation facility that is easily accessible to many residents is a tremendous asset to assist us towards this vision,” Mayor Maja Tait said.

The project is set to take shape in phases, with phase one aiming for completion by the end of 2021, and will include a sport box facility, washroom, connecting trail and parking. Additional phases will include facility and park enhancements in consultation with neighbours and facility users.

Funding for the project comes from an $892,778 Canada Infrastructure Program – Community, Culture, and Recreation Program grant and a $400,000 contribution from Sunriver Estates.

SEAPARC will manage the facility.

