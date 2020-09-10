Six Calgary men arrested for kidnapping and assault in Victoria

Victim was driven out of Victoria but managed to escape

Six men have been arrested were each charged with one count of kidnapping and assault with a weapon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Six men from Calgary have been arrested and charged with kidnapping and assaulting another man earlier this week in Victoria.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 7, members of the Victoria Police Department were called to a suite in a multi-unit residential building in the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue for a report of a loud domestic disturbance. While on scene, officers learned that there had not been a dispute but that a man had been assaulted with a weapon and kidnapped from the suite by six people.

The six men drove the victim out of Victoria, according to police, continuing to assault him with the weapon. Eventually, the vehicle stopped outside of Victoria and the victim was able to escape. The victim got to a safe location and contacted police. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ ALSO: Man arrested after smashing glass doors with hammer, chasing three women from lobby

Investigators believe this is a targeted incident and do not think there is a wider risk to the public.

The next evening, Sept. 8, officers arrested three people in relation to this incident. The other three people were arrested on Sept. 9.

Miles Anton Brown (27), William Ricardo Miranda (28), Steven Claude Pellerin (24), Anthony Tootoosis (28), Jeff Robert Mcdonald (27), and Jenner Boguen (26), have each been charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of assault with a weapon.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 8

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD