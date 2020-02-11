Rachel Hess of Discovery Playhouse Children’s Society of Pitt Meadows with Ethan, Marcus and Madeleine. (Black Press Media file photo)

Six Greater Victoria municipalities partner for childcare analysis

A new study will help tally what’s available and what’s needed

Several municipalities in the Capital Region want to have a better idea of childcare options in their borders.

Saanich, Oak Bay, Sidney, North Saanich, Central Saanich and Highlands have banded together to hire Queenswood Consulting Group to lead a series of workshops and public engagement opportunities to gather information about existing childcare resources in the region.

The analysis will create an inventory of currently existing services, and an action plan to expand upon these services across the region.

The types of childcare services to be explored include group childcare for children under 36 months through to school closure care, preschool, family childcare, occasional childcare, multi-age childcare, in-home, multi-age child care and child-minding.

“I’m delighted the six mayors and councils on the peninsula from Oak Bay to North Saanich have combined resources for a collaborative approach to deliver results for our residents through this important analysis,” said Mayor Fred Haynes in a statement. “We all hear from young families in our communities that the chronic shortage of child care causes significant problems and negatively affects their quality of life. We aim to improve child care services across the region reducing stress on families and the economy.”

The municipalities received a $150,000 grant through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Community Child Car Planning Program to conduct the analysis.

A report from the analysis is expected to come forward in November.

